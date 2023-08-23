New Photos Appear To Contradict Lizzo’s Accusers, Performer To Sue For “False” Allegations

Lizzo’s been making headlines as of late after she was sued by three of her former backup dancers earlier this month. The dancers made some serious accusations against the performer, surrounding alleged sexual harassment and workplace misconduct. According to the suit, she fat-shamed one of them, and even pressured them to attend risqué nude performances and engage with entertainers in a suggestive way. The lawsuit managed to shake up Lizzo’s fanbase, who have known her to be a powerful advocate for body-positivity, woman empowerment, and more.

Following news of the lawsuit, several additional former employees have come forward with allegations against Lizzo. With that being said, she denies any wrongdoing, claiming that she’s being falsely characterized in the suit. She called the allegations “false,” stating that her “work ethic, morals and respectfulness” were being called into question. She received further backlash for the lack of accountability in her statement. The 35-year-old, however, is sticking to her guns. According to TMZ, Lizzo’s attorney Marty Singer has even shared plans to hit the dancers with their own lawsuit.

Dancers Were “Happily Cavorting Backstage,” Lizzo’s Attorney Says

Lizzo plans to sue the backup dancers who are taking her to court, according to @TMZ.



Her attorney says the new surfaced photos show Lizzo's accusers returned to the topless cabaret a month later and took photos with the performers. pic.twitter.com/IgE2XQa9im — Juice Pop (@TheJuicePop) August 23, 2023

New photos show Lizzo’s dancers backstage at one of the nude shows mentioned in the lawsuit. The photos were taken around a month after the alleged incident, showing the dancers returning for another evening out. According to Singer, the photos tell a different story than what was portrayed in the suit. He claims the dancers were “happily cavorting backstage,” and “gleefully reveling” in the show. They appear to be smiling and enjoying themselves in the photos, but that’s not to say their allegations are false.

“Of course, they wanted to keep their jobs,” the dancers’ attorney Neama Rahmani says of the images. “They had bills to pay just like everyone else but they finally had enough of the abuse. We stand by every claim in the lawsuit and look forward to trial.” Rahmani went on to claim that she’s in talks with other former employees with stories of alleged misconduct. “We’re seeing even more of a pattern of just how much Lizzo thinks of those who work for her,” she says, “Clearly, not very much.”

