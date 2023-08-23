14 Of Lizzo’s Dancers Already Got Settlements Prior To Latest Lawsuit

More information continues to roll out in this ever-lasting lawsuit surrounding Lizzo. The latest news is that 14 of the singer’s dancers were granted a separate settlement from the footage from the 2022 documentary Love, Lizzo. Reportedly, Slay Smiles, the dance group’s manager brought this to the surface back in January. He claims that the uncomfortable and intimate discussions around misogyny, weight-shaming, and racism, really hurt the dancers deeply. It was also cleared for use in the documentary, but reached the final product.

Furthermore, Smiles went on to say that the documentary (and effectively Lizzo), exposed his crew. He says it, “truly exploited these women and violated the emotional safety they had in those moments.” The end result between Smiles, his dancers, the co-producers of the company Boardwalk Pictures, and a “Lizzo entity” was a settlement. However, there is still more to unpack.

What Will Happen Next In This Lizzo Debacle?

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – JULY 23: Lizzo performs at Qudos Bank Arena on July 23, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

Additionally, Smiles also says that not a single contract was brought to his attention, or to the dancers for behind-the-scenes footage. The total payout of the settlement was around $110,000. Furthermore, $7000 was the rough amount that each dancer received. Of course, Lizzo, her attorney, and others around her are deflecting, saying the dancers were aware of everything going on. It is a sticky situation, to say the least, and one that will continue to produce more debate and discussion.

What are your initial thoughts on more dancers receiving settlements before the lawsuit? Do you think Lizzo will ever be able to live this down, or will it pass by? Furthermore, what are your thoughts on all of these different reports and claims surrounding this situation?

