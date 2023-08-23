The Weeknd Gives Mic To A Fan, It Goes Horribly

The Weeknd is wrapping up the European leg of his massively successful tour called After Hours Til Dawn. It is his worldwide expedition to celebrate to share his two commercial smash records, After Hours (2020) and his most recent pop endeavor, Dawn FM (2022). Both have some of his biggest hit songs. After Hours contains the globally popular “Blinding Lights,” as well as “Save Your Tears” and the title track “After Hours.” With Dawn FM, there might not have been many radio-ready songs, but you have amazing 80s synth-pop cuts. “Sacrifice,” “Take My Breath,” “Less Than Zero,” and more.

Both respective albums have brought so much to the table in terms of the soundscapes and a new direction for The Weeknd. So much so, that these projects have led to a record-shattering tour. It is the highest-grossing tour of the last decade pulling in over 350 million dollars. It also holds the achievement for the highest attendance for a single show and back-to-back shows. 80,000 fans filled the seats twice at London Stadium.

The Weeknd’s Fan Fumbles The Opportunity! Watch:

The Weeknd gets shock when he lets fan sing into his microphone mid-show https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/TfnkCIXu1R — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 22, 2023

Fast forward to a recent show, The Weeknd’s tour continues to give us more spectacular moments. In this clip above, an extremely excited fan is eager for her chance to sing in front of the musical superstar. The Weeknd is performing “Out of Time,” a dreamy pop cut from Dawn FM. He puts the mic in front of the woman and lets out an ear-piercing screech that even takes The Weeknd aback. It is a hilarious but cringy moment that I am sure that fan will never forget.

What are your initial thoughts on this video from The Weeknd’s tour, After Hours Til Dawn? Have you ever witnessed something like this happen at a concert you went to? Or were you like the person in the video and you got too excited and blew the chance? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for of the latest breaking news around the music world.

