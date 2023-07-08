The Weeknd Sets Off On "After Hours Til Dawn" Tour

The Weeknd recently kicked off the second leg of his “After Hours Til Dawn” tour. The artist performed in London, rocking a futuristic mirrored mask. The stadium tour will see The Weeknd make over 30 stops across Europe and Latin America. It features notable dates in Paris, Barcelona, Milan, and more.

Earlier this week, it was also revealed that The Weeknd is set to appear on Travis Scott’s upcoming album. Amir Esmailian, XO Records co-founder and co-manager, shared the news this week. The Weeknd had previously been photographed alongside Travis Scott’s famous UTOPIA briefcase, but now, fans finally have confirmation. The highly-anticipated LP, UTOPIA, does not yet have an official release date. Travis Scott has continued to tease the album every chance he gets, even recently arriving to Michael Rubin’s White Party in the Hamptons in a UTOPIA tour bus.

The Weeknd Performs In Futuristic Mask

Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye performs live at the London Stadium as part of his After Hours til Dawn Tour on July 7, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The Weeknd has also been making headlines as of late for his controversial show, The Idol. He stars in the HBO series alongside Lily-Rose Depp, playing a toxic and creepy cult leader. The show has received a tremendous amount of backlash for it’s depictions of toxic relationships, self harm, nudity, and more. Despite ongoing criticism, The Weeknd has continued to defend the show, which he co-created with Sam Levinson. The finale of the series’ first season aired earlier this week, and The Weeknd took to social media to share his thoughts. “The finale,” he wrote, “Grateful to share this moment with you all as the season comes to an end. continue to push the vision no matter how bumpy the journey.” “Jocelyn Forever,” he added.

In a recent interview with Variety, The Weeknd explained that the show has managed to accomplish what they set out to do. “My goal was for people to feel that way when they watch it, you know, and that they’ll reassess (fame),” he explained. “It’s almost educational that this is what comes with being incredibly famous. You’re surrounded by people who you’re not sure what their true intentions are, even if it seems like they’re good. You just never know,” he continued.

