The Weeknd reflected on his experience working on The Idol after the season one finale aired on HBO, earlier this week. While sharing several pictures from behind the scenes on Monday, The Weeknd said he was grateful for the opportunity “no matter how bumpy the journey.”

“The finale. Grateful to share this moment with you all as the season comes to an end. continue to push the vision no matter how bumpy the journey,” The Weeknd wrote while adding, “@lilyrose_depp @samlev00. Jocelyn Forever.”

Sam Levinson, Lily-Rose Depp and Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye le 23 mai 2023 à Cannes. (Photo by Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

The Idol received ample backlash from viewers during its run on HBO. The Weeknd’s new post was no different. One fan commented: “Sam Levinson made it hot garbage and into the rape fantasy he couldn’t with euphoria. Maybe attempt to barely redeem the show by showing the other director’s scenes.” Another defended The Weeknd’s performance: “There is no hate here or anything. The Weeknd put on a great performance. The problem for me is how the series is managed, because in my opinion it doesn’t lend or give a good idea of ​​originality, I only see copies.”

“Jocelyn Forever,” was the title of the show’s final episode, which (spoiler alert) revealed Lily-Rose Depp’s character was only leading everyone to believe she was being manipulated by Tedros the whole time. “Jocelyn is a very calculated and strategic person. She knows exactly what she wants and she’ll stop at nothing to get it,” Depp previously explained of the finale. “Tedros was her muse and that she got what she needed out of him.”

The Weeknd Looks Back On “The Idol”

HBO has yet to confirm whether there will be further seasons of The Idol. All five episodes from season one are available for streaming on Max.

