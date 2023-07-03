Over the weekend the finale episode of The Weeknd’s The Idol series aired on HBO. The show has been controversial from the very start for things like its portrayal of women. The show was also consistently blasted by critics throughout its entire run for supposedly bad writing and acting. Now, according to TMZ, in the show’s final episode it takes a shot at another source of controversy, Kanye West.

The rapper famously shot off with a series of antisemitic rants last year. At his peak of volatility, he expressed his adoration for Adolf Hitler during an interview. Even when he was given the opportunity to clarify he instead doubled down on his statements. Now months later The Idol is taking aim at his comments. In a scene where the show’s lead Jocelyn is trying to convince her management she’s ready to go back on tour, they remain unconvinced. In what seems like a misguided argument, she cites Kanye West as a reason for why she is capable of going on tour. “You know f*cking Kanye was filling arenas until he decided to start following Adolf Hitler,” she says.

“The Idol” Aims At Kanye West

Even since he largely disappeared from the public eye, Kanye West has continued to have a controversial time. The rapper is a part of two ongoing lawsuits that he’s trying to have thrown out. The first deals with a space that GAP rented for their collaboration. West reportedly made permanent changes to the space violating a contract that explicitly forbids it. Now GAP is denying that they’re responsible for West’s action in the space. Kanye is also trying to get the lawsuit thrown out himself.

Kanye West is also dealing with the ongoing suit from his Donda Academy. Three teachers sued the institution for reportedly firing them based on racial motivations. West denied all of the allegations and denied that he had a direct role in them. What do you think of The Idol‘s joke at Kanye West’s expense? Let us know in the comment section below.

