Kanye West is trying to legally escape responsibility for a $2 million suit made against him and Gap. The lawsuit originates from damages that Ye reportedly caused to a building owned by commercial company Art City Center. The space was used by West for his Yeezy clothing line, which was partnered with Gap, from April 2021 until March 2022. According to HipHopDX, the agreement they signed said that no changed could be made to the building without prior approval.

Reportedly, “numerous, significant, unapproved modifications” were made to the building during the course of the rental. Kanye West doesn’t seem to deny making the changes. He specifically cites what he sees as improvements made to the building like an ADA ramp. West claims no wrongdoing and insists that Gap should pay his legal feeds. Gap on the other hand cite a provision in their contract stating that they weren’t responsible for any of West’s actions.

Kanye West’s Recent Legal Drama

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 13: Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

If this story sounds like deja vu to some, it might be because Kanye West just demanded another case be dismissed. Teachers from the rapper’s Donda Academy are suing him for various reasons related to their wrongful termination. Just a few days ago west called the claims in that lawsuit false as well and demanded the case be dismissed. It’s the most recent of West’s many ongoing legal dramas many of which started with antisemitic comments he made last year.

Fans were also paying attention to Kanye West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian. At the Louis Vuitton fashion show on Tuesday, she was recorded dancing to Jay-Z performing “N*ggas In Paris.” Fans were quick to notice that the song features Kanye West as well. That fact certainly didn’t stop Kim from dancing. Many of Kanye’s former friends and affiliates were at the show including Jay-Z, Beyonce, Tyler, The Creator, Offset, and Pharrell. What do you think of Kanye West’s newest legal drama? Let us know in the comment section below.

