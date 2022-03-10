hbo max
- MusicLil Nas X Shares Another Trailer For His Upcoming DocumentaryThe documentary is due out later this month.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureMax Cancels "Rap Sh!t" After Two Seasons"Julia" and "Our Flag Means Death" were also not renewed.By Ben Mock
- TV"The Idol" Takes A Shot At Kanye West In Series FinaleIn the series finale of "The Idol" the show takes aim at Kanye West. By Lavender Alexandria
- TV"The Idol" TV Channel: How To Watch In The US And CanadaDiscover "The Idol", a captivating HBO drama. Learn where to watch it in the US and Canada, and how to enjoy it in 4K. Don't miss out!By Jake Skudder
- TVThe Weeknd's "The Idol" Reviews Are Not FavorableThe verdict is in. By Aron A.
- TVJames Wan To Produce "Conjuring" TV SeriesThe series has spawned 7 films, and now it's coming to the small screen.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureHarry Potter Series Announced For HBO Max: WatchAfter much speculation, HBO has officially confirmed the news.By Noah Grant
- TV"Harry Potter" Series May Be Coming To HBO MaxHarry Potter may be coming to a small screen near you.By Noah Grant
- TVPaul Rudd Explains Why He Shouldn't Have Been In The "Friends" FinalePaul Rudd had some interesting thoughts on his inclusion in "Friends."By Emily Burr
- TVMindy Kaling's "Velma" Series Criticized For Sexualizing Teenage CharactersThe first two episodes of the adult animated "Scooby-Doo" prequel are streaming on Hulu or Crave in Canada.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLizzo Says "Racist" History Of Music Genres Kept Black Artists From Reaching MainstreamThe singer-rapper discusses her music sound, career beginnings and more in new HBO doc, “Love, Lizzo.”By Jada Ojii
- TVLizzo Gets Doc On HBO Max: "10 Years To Become An 'Overnight Success'"Get yourselves ready to see Lizzo like never before as the singer "relives my journey with my fans."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureColin Farrell's "The Batman" Penguin Spin-Off Series Officially Ordered By HBO Max: ReportThere have been talks of this series dating back to 2019, but fans will soon finally see Oswald Cobblepot's villain origin story.By Erika Marie