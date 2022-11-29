Since breaking into the music scene with hits like “Juice” and “Truth Hurts” in 2019, Lizzo has made a name for herself as an authentic and fun talent.

Lizzo performs at The Kia Forum on November 18, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images)

Still, the singer-rapper has often been accused of creating music and curating her sound for white people.

In an interview, the 34-year-old addressed the complaint that her sound isn’t “Black enough.” Speaking to hosts, she said, “Well, genres [are] racist inherently. I think if people did any research they would see that there was race music and then there was pop music. And race music was their way of segregating Black artists from being mainstream.”

“So yes, because of that — fast-forward to 2022 — we have this well-oiled pop machine, but remember that it has a racist origin. And I think the coolest thing I’ve seen is rap and hip-hop artists become pop,” Lizzo continued.

The “Good as Hell” artist went on to shout out the icons who came before her. “Rap is running the game, and I think that’s so cool,” she said. “But we forget that in the late ’80s and the early ’90s, there were these massive pop diva records that were sung by Black women like Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey. And I’m giving that same energy.”

Lizzo discusses the beginning of her career, her style and more in her new HBO documentary. Love, Lizzo premiered this past week, and gives her fans a glimpse at the musician’s life behind the scenes.

The singer-songwriter showed off her flutist skills in the new project. You’ll even see her twerking while playing the flute of James Madison, the fourth U.S. president.

Her doc also includes scenes from her various studio sessions and concerts. From getting vulnerable about her journey to becoming an inspiration for others, Lizzo shows her gratitude for finding an outlet in her art, revealing, “Music gave me the opportunity to be who I am.”

Fans can check out Love, Lizzo by streaming it now on HBOMax. In the meantime, read what the Detroit native had to say about her love for Queen Latifah during another recent interview here.

