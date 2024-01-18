Max Cancels "Rap Sh!t" After Two Seasons

The Issa Rae-created comedy series Rap Sh!t has been officially canceled by Max after two seasons. “We are extremely grateful to Issa Rae for creating Rap Sh!t, a one-of-a-kind comedy with compelling social commentary that reached viewers in a way only Issa’s talents can accomplish. A huge thank you to Issa, showrunner Syreeta Singleton and the teams at Hoorae and 3 Arts Entertainment for introducing us to Shawna and Mia. They are a duo whose journey fans have been invested in and who they have continued to root for through everything. We’ll never get Seduce and Scheme out of our heads. We wouldn’t have it any other way," A Max spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter.

The show followed two aspiring rappers, played by Aida Osman and KaMillion, as they navigated the intersection of life and their burgeoning music careers. The show has a 100% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, audience scores dropped for the show's second season, whose release was delayed by the SAG-AFTRA strike last year. Under the rules of the strike, the cast and crew were also unable to promote the show ahead of its second season.

Rap Sh!t Latest Max Show To Get Axed

However, Rap Sh!t is just the latest show that Max has canceled this month. Earlier in January, Max also announced the cancelation of Julia, the series inspired by the life of legendary chef Julia Childs. Meanwhile, the platform also declined to renew Out Flag Means Death, the gay pirate drama spearheaded by Taika Waititi. Elsewhere, Max did renew Bookie, the latest series from Chuck Lorre for a second season.

Furthermore, the cancelations come amid an uncertain time for Max and its parent company - Warner Bros. Discovery. In December 2023, it was announced that talks were underway for Warner Bros. to acquire Paramount Global. This would likely see Paramount Plus folded into Max. However, these talks are in the very early stages and could inevitably go nowhere. Despite this, it means little for the cast and crew of the shows that will not continue onto another season.

