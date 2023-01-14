For many, Scooby-Doo undoubtedly remains a nostalgic childhood favourite well into adulthood. Even the old school cartoons can conjure up a laugh or a smile when you need it, but of course, Hollywood couldn’t help but give the franchise the prequel treatment. Earlier this month, The Office actress Mindy Kaling premiered her Velma series. So far, though, the critics seem to be giving it two thumbs down.

The first two episodes of the adult animated series landed on Hulu and Crave earlier this week. While the mother of two is on double duty as the executive producer and voice of the titular character, she’s also joined by a star-studded lineup. Sam Richardson brings to life the first Black Shaggy, while Constance Wu plays Daphne Blake.

Additionally, we hear from familiar voices like Glenn Howerton, Debby Ryan, Shay Mitchell, Jane Lynch, and even NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns.

The series certainly sounds as though it has everything necessary to succeed, so where did they go wrong? According to Twitter users, the hyper-sexualization of high school characters is obviously a big red flag.

Various videos circulating online show clips from Velma. In one of them, a group of teenage girls are in the locker room, their figures obviously emphasized to attract attention. “These are supposed to be high school girls,” one frustrated user says from behind the camera in their Twitter post.

1:51 In and I've already seen this WTF #Velma pic.twitter.com/0EDgL0OzZW — Anxiety ATK ( N 6 4 ) (@bewaregravity) January 12, 2023

While Kaling’s series is on a different streamer, some are comparing it to the Netflix Original Big Mouth. Created by Nick Kroll, that project has earned a lot of backlash for similar reasons as it follows middle schoolers, specifically on their journey through puberty.

“STOP HATE WATCHING ‘VELMA’ OR WE’LL END UP WITH 8 MORE SEASONS LIKE ‘BIG MOUTH,” one social media user pleaded. Another wrote, “Everyone can tell [the show is] awful, but nobody can articulate why… It’s like it was intentionally designed to annoy everyone equally.”

Keep scrolling further for more Twitter reactions to Mindy Kaling’s Velma. Afterward, let us know in the comments if you plan to tune into the new series.

pls pls pls do not watch that velma show it’s literally sexualizing 15 year olds pic.twitter.com/6yem04eaF7 — sage ⚢ (@R4lNESTORM) January 12, 2023

// Velma



I think this show WOULDVE been good if it was directed and written by someone else and didn’t have the characters be sophomores/ freshmen in highschool Bc all I’m seeing is just another instance of sexualizing highschoolers pic.twitter.com/Xt4AMtLcTl — svein 💥 (@SO0u0o) January 13, 2023

Rly disappointed about the new Velma show.. I was looking forward to it and defended it and now I feel like 🤡 I don’t think I’ll even watch it. What’s with show writers sexualizing high schoolers? Why change the dynamic of the group so blatantly? — 🎄mason ☃️ (@gaytrainsguy) January 14, 2023

For people calling the velma show good just remember that it takes place in highschool and they sexualizing a lot of teenagers. It’s the next bigmouth. — GlizyGoblin (@glizy_goblin) January 14, 2023

the velma show is wild tf is going on pic.twitter.com/DVXejIsr7r — jene (@jiulr) January 12, 2023

The only thing I’ll say about that Velma show is that it’s insane to me that “adult” shows rely so much on vulgarity and snark as their only sensibilities when stuff like this is already very funny pic.twitter.com/FTVPpAdvAG — Jake (@Jake_Menez) January 13, 2023

STOP HATE WATCHING VELMA OR WE'LL END UP WITH 8 MORE SEASONS LIKE BIG MOUTH. pic.twitter.com/FFJHWOOmZw — tyler but simon (no longer homeless🎉🎉) (@datboiguzma) January 13, 2023

me to my hbo subscription after velma watch pic.twitter.com/2QO9dgRNYF — maya paurtmint (@gowonite) January 12, 2023

This Velma show is one hell of an anomaly. I see righties saying its bad cause its woke, and lefties saying its bad cause it's anti-woke.

Everyone can tell its awful, but nobody can articulate why or whats to blame. Its like it was intentionally designed to annoy everyone equally — Max G (@BrainDumpTweets) January 13, 2023

[Via]