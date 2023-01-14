Mindy Kaling’s “Velma” Series Criticized For Sexualizing Teenage Characters
The first two episodes of the adult animated “Scooby-Doo” prequel are streaming on Hulu or Crave in Canada.
For many, Scooby-Doo undoubtedly remains a nostalgic childhood favourite well into adulthood. Even the old school cartoons can conjure up a laugh or a smile when you need it, but of course, Hollywood couldn’t help but give the franchise the prequel treatment. Earlier this month, The Office actress Mindy Kaling premiered her Velma series. So far, though, the critics seem to be giving it two thumbs down.
The first two episodes of the adult animated series landed on Hulu and Crave earlier this week. While the mother of two is on double duty as the executive producer and voice of the titular character, she’s also joined by a star-studded lineup. Sam Richardson brings to life the first Black Shaggy, while Constance Wu plays Daphne Blake.
Additionally, we hear from familiar voices like Glenn Howerton, Debby Ryan, Shay Mitchell, Jane Lynch, and even NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns.
The series certainly sounds as though it has everything necessary to succeed, so where did they go wrong? According to Twitter users, the hyper-sexualization of high school characters is obviously a big red flag.
Various videos circulating online show clips from Velma. In one of them, a group of teenage girls are in the locker room, their figures obviously emphasized to attract attention. “These are supposed to be high school girls,” one frustrated user says from behind the camera in their Twitter post.
While Kaling’s series is on a different streamer, some are comparing it to the Netflix Original Big Mouth. Created by Nick Kroll, that project has earned a lot of backlash for similar reasons as it follows middle schoolers, specifically on their journey through puberty.
“STOP HATE WATCHING ‘VELMA’ OR WE’LL END UP WITH 8 MORE SEASONS LIKE ‘BIG MOUTH,” one social media user pleaded. Another wrote, “Everyone can tell [the show is] awful, but nobody can articulate why… It’s like it was intentionally designed to annoy everyone equally.”
Keep scrolling further for more Twitter reactions to Mindy Kaling’s Velma. Afterward, let us know in the comments if you plan to tune into the new series.
[Via]