Mindy Kaling says that The Office “probably” couldn’t be made in today’s climate. Kaling spoke about how “inappropriate” the show is in retrospect during a recent appearance on Good Morning America.

“That show is so inappropriate now,” Kaling said. “The writers who I’m still in touch with now, we always talk about how so much of that show we probably couldn’t make now.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Mindy Kaling attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

She continued: “Tastes have changed and, honestly, what offends people has changed so much now…I think that actually is one of the reasons the show is popular, because people feel like there’s something kind of fearless about it or taboo that it talks about on the show.”

Additionally, Kaling says she’s not sure she’d ever let her kids watch The Office.

“I kind of think maybe never,” she said of the possibility.

Kaling, who plays Kelly on the show, says her character would be an “influencer” if the show were going on today.

“I think she would have quit Dunder Mifflin to become an influencer. And then probably be canceled, almost immediately,” she said, adding, “Actually most of the characters on that show would be canceled by now.”

The Office premiered back in 2005 and ran through 2013, spanning a total of nine seasons. It featured an ensemble cast of Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, B. J. Novak, Ed Helms, Amy Ryan, Mindy Kaling, Craig Robinson, and more.

Despite Kaling contending that the show couldn’t be made today, it’s remained widely popular on streaming services since 2013. It’s currently available on Peacock.

Check out a portion of Kaling’s appearance on Good Morning America below.

[Via]