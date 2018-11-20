The Office
- TVLogic & Dwight From "The Office" Spotted In The Studio TogetherFootage of the surprising studio session was shared to the "Gang Related" rapper's Instagram account on Saturday (December 31).ByIsaac Fontes1042 Views
- TVMindy Kaling Says They "Probably Couldn’t" Make "The Office" TodayMindy Kaling says that "The Office" is too "inappropriate" to be made today.ByCole Blake6.0K Views
- TVHBO Allegedly Paid James Gandolfini $3 Million To Back Out Of "The Office" RoleGandolfini was tapped to play a major role in season 8 of "The Office."ByEJ Panaligan4.3K Views
- SportsLakers Front Office To Receive Its Own Fictional Comedy SeriesThis new Netflix series will like "The Office" but with fictional Lakers executives.ByAlexander Cole1380 Views
- Pop CultureEllie Kemper Dubbed "KKK Princess" After Alleged Racist Pageant Photos Re-SurfaceA newspaper article unearthed Monday revealed the then-19 year old was crowned as the "Veiled Prophet Queen" in St. Louis.ByJoe Abrams9.2K Views
- TV"The Office" Is Leaving Netflix In 2021: Here's Where To Find It"The Office" says goodbye to Netflix. ByKarlton Jahmal3.0K Views
- Pop Culture"The Office" Edits, "Community" Pulls Blackface Episodes"The Office" and "Community" have addressed Blackface episodes in their series.ByErika Marie3.3K Views
- TVSteve Carell Returns To TV Alongside "The Office" Co-Creator With "Space Force"The new comedy series is set to debut May 29th.
ByMadusa S.1.9K Views
- TVJohn Krasinski Launches YouTube Series "Some Good News," Steve Carrell Is A GuestJohn Krasinski launches "Some Good News," a brand new YouTube series aiming to bringing you just that-- good news.ByEmani Bell2.1K Views
- TVThe Office Writers Tried To Break Up Jim & Pam For Final SeasonThe writers were very close to having Jim and Pam break up in the final season of "The Office."ByCole Blake3.6K Views
- TV"The Office's" Final Season Almost Introduced A Surprising TwistTwo beloved characters almost had a falling out during "The Office's" Final season.ByAlexander Cole5.1K Views
- TV"The Office" Creator "Has An Idea" For Series Reboot: "He Wants To Do It"We're ready.ByChantilly Post2.2K Views
- Pop CultureSelena Gomez Freaks Out Over "Shark Tank" Birthday SurpriseHer besties hooked her up.ByErika Marie3.6K Views
- Entertainment"The Office" Fans Launch Petition To Keep The Show On NetflixFans don't want "The Office" to go anywhere. ByAida C.974 Views
- EntertainmentNetflix Will Lose Popular Sitcom "The Office" In 2021NBC it taking back the show for their own streaming service.Byhnhh597 Views
- EntertainmentRainn Wilson Delivers Powerful PSA About Modern Day RacismThe message was inspired after Wilson's friend discovered a noose in his yard. ByMitch Findlay1001 Views
- TV"Netflix" Rumored To Be Possibly Losing "The Office"Is "The Office" leaving Netflix? ByMitch Findlay1.6K Views
- MusicBillie Eilish Had To Get Steve Carell's Approval For "The Office" Sample On Debut Album Steve Carell approved the message. ByChantilly Post4.3K Views
- EntertainmentSteve Carell Stars In Netflix Comedy About Donald Trump's Space ForceCarrell is heading to space. ByKarlton Jahmal3.9K Views
- EntertainmentHugh Jackman Is Masterminding Beef With John Krasinski & Ryan Reynolds“This mister nice guy image is over.”ByBrynjar Chapman4.1K Views