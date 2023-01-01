Logic is certainly no stranger to a fun studio session. Fans consistently get a look into his life and recording process through his YouTube series, Just Another Day.

However, a recent Instagram post shows him in the studio with a rather unexpected collaborator – none other than actor, Rainn Wilson.

Logic performs at Alexandra Palace on September 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)

The “Everyday” rapper took to his account on Saturday (December 31) to share footage of the surprising duo making music together. “My man is making beats right now and he’s really snapping,” says the 32-year-old. He subsequently shows the actor using an MPC beat-making machine. “Look who stopped by to cook some beets,” he writes in the post’s caption.

Of course, Wilson is best known for playing Dwight Schrute in the comedy series, The Office.

Logic is a documented fan of movies and TV shows. He has even teased about his involvement in various films over the years. In 2018, it was announced that he was set to star in a film produced by J.J. Abrams. However, it’s still yet to see a release and has reportedly been scrapped.

Further showing his passion for motion pictures, the video for his collaboration with Marshmello, “Everyday,” is actually a 10-minute long short film.

Earlier this year, the Maryland native dropped his seventh studio album, Vinyl Days. The monstrous 30-track project shows off his love for old-school boom-bap. Additionally, it finds him spitting verses with a wide array of guests including Wiz Khalifa, RZA and Action Bronson. Furthermore, it features skits from some pop culture figures like J.J. Abrams, Aaron Judge and Anthony Fantano.

It’s certainly not hard to imagine Dwight Schrute delivering an entertaining skit or an intro on a Logic track. We can only hope that we’ll get to hear what they’re making soon.

What do you hope Logic and Rainn Wilson are cooking up? Comment down below. Finally, make sure to stay tuned to HNHH for the latest music and pop culture updates.

