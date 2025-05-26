"The Boondocks" Writer Rodney Barnes Details Challenges Of Possible Reboot

BY Devin Morton
Longtime co-writer of The Boondocks, Rodney Barnes, sat down to discuss the possibility of a revival series in the current climate.

The Boondocks is a classic series for those who fondly remember Adult Swim's run in the 2000s. The show, based on comic writer Aaron McGruder's weekly strip of the same name, premiered in 2005. It quickly grew into one of the wittiest and most brutally honest shows of its kind, with its satirical approach taking no prisoners. Everyone from Tyler Perry to Barack Obama ended up on the receiving end of McGruder and Co.'s pen.

At the Fan Expo in Philadelphia, AllHipHop interviewed series co-writer Rodney Barnes, where he discussed the possibility of a revival. Barnes did not immediately shut down the idea, but he did point to some potential difficulties with bringing the show back for modern audiences.

"Never say never," said Barnes. "But it’s a different time. When we were writing The Boondocks back in the early 2000s, social media wasn’t what it is now. These days, as soon as you offend someone, it’s all over X. Corporations don’t like that." The Boondocks found success in the 2000s because of its provocative, challenging nature. It may not be as easy for a show like it to get the green light in 2025, but it would not necessarily be impossible.

Will There Be A Reboot Of The Boondocks?

Of course, fans may remember that a reboot of The Boondocks reboot was actually announced in 2019, ahead of the relaunch of the HBO app as HBO Max (as programming for the then-new service). Aaron McGruder signed on for the project, with plans to release in 2020.

That did not come to fruition, as comedian John Witherspoon, who voiced "Granddad" Robert Freeman, died that October at the age of 77. Witherspoon's death led to the production of the reboot being put on indefinite hiatus. That hiatus eventually culminated with the show being shelved entirely.

Rodney Barnes' answer to the question seems to lean more on the side of "no, The Boondocks will not be rebooted." However, fans of the series have held out hope since the show's initial ending in June 2014. Maybe those fan desires will be fulfilled one day, but the series would have to evolve to meet today's standards.

