the boondocks revival

TV
"The Boondocks" Writer Rodney Barnes Details Challenges Of Possible Reboot
Longtime co-writer of The Boondocks, Rodney Barnes, sat down to discuss the possibility of a revival series in the current climate.
By
Devin Morton
19 mins ago
21 Views