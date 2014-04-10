the boondocks
- Pop Culture5 Times "The Boondocks" Predicted The FutureSometimes, an animated series predicts events that happen in real life. We're looking at a few of these cases from "The Boondocks."By Paul Barnes
- TVCedric Yarbrough Speaks More About "The Boondocks," Why He Hoped For Series RevivalYarbrough really loves the art and direction of "The Boondocks."By Taiyo Coates
- TV"The Boondocks" Star Cedric Yarbrough Says Series Reboot Was Canceled By Sony Pictures TelevisionSad news for those of you hoping to see "The Boondocks" return with new takes on pop culture and politics.By Erika Marie
- TV"The Boondocks" Reboot Set For 2022 Release Date"The Boondocks" release appears to have been pushed back, once again.By Aron A.
- TV"The Boondocks" Reboot Delayed, Slated For Late 2021 ReleaseThe ongoing pandemic has pushed back the series yet again. By hnhh
- TVAdult Swim Removes Episodes From "The Boondocks" & "Aqua Teen"There are the latest removals in a growing list of shows.By Erika Marie
- GramTrippie Redd Shares Image Of Him & XXXTentacion As "The Boondocks" BrothersTrippie Redd shared a graphic of himself and the late XXXTentacion as brothers Huey and Riley Freeman from the animated sitcom, "The Boondocks."By Lynn S.
- TV"Boondocks" Fans Wants Jenifer Lewis To Replace John Witherspoon's "Grandad"Can Grandad's sister come in and take care of Huey and Riley?By Erika Marie
- TV"The Boondocks" Reboot Lands 2-Season Order From HBO Max"The Boondocks" showrunner, Aaron McGruder, shares new designs for the characters.
By Aron A.
- EntertainmentRobert Freeman's New Design From "The Boondocks" RevealedA redesign of Robert Freeman has been revealed on Instagram.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentAaron McGruder Shares First Look Of Huey Freeman's Redesign For "The Boondocks"Sony Animated Pictures announced, "The Boondocks" is returning in 2020 with original creator Aaron McGruder.By Aron A.
- TVThe Boondocks Is Officially Returning With Aaron McGruder, Thanks To SonyAfter stepping away from the animated show for the fourth season, "The Boondocks" will officially return with its original creator, Aaron McGruder.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentThe Boondocks Returning For Season 5 On Adult Swim, John Witherspoon SaysHuey and Riley are coming back.By Aron A.
- Original ContentThe Sustained Cultural Significance Of "The Boondocks"“Excuse me, everyone. I have a brief announcement to make: Jesus was Black, Ronald Reagan was the devil, and the government is lying about 9/11. Thank you for your time. And goodnight.”By Luke Hinz
- EntertainmentAaron McGruder Revives "The Boondocks" Comics To Address R, Kelly, Trump & MoreAaron McGruder gives Charlamagne The God the green light to debut some new "Boondocks" comics.By Aron A.
- Entertainment"The Boondocks" Producer Announces New Adult Swim Series With Vince StaplesLooks like we're getting another cartoon for the culture. By Karlton Jahmal
- TVSnoop Dogg's 10 Best TV And Movie CameosToday is Snoop Dogg's 46th birthday. Celebrate by watching 10 of his most memorable TV and film cameos.By Danny Schwartz
- Life"The Boondocks" Creator Aaron McGruder Is Working On A New Show For AmazonWe need a new Aaron McGruder show.By hnhh
- NewsKeep It RealA stand-out cut from "The Boondocks" tape, Problem, Bad Lucc and Casha connect on "Keep It Real."By Rose Lilah
- NewsWhatchu GetDownload a new joint from Lil Herb off "The Boondocks" mixtape.By Rose Lilah
- NewsThe BooniesDownload a new joint from Killer Mike and producer Alchemist, "The Boonies."By Rose Lilah