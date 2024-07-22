50 Reasons Why The Culture Needs "The Boondocks" Right Now: 26-50

We're back with Part II of our series, listing pop culture moments in recent years that we would love to see on "The Boondocks," should it ever return.

We closed out last week with Part 1 of pop culture moments that would be excellent episodes of The Boondocks, and we're back with Part II. If you haven't already checked out 1-25, we recommend you look that over. The Boondocks ran for four seasons before calling it quits in 2014, and fans have impatiently waited for an update on a revival. However, plans of a reboot seem to be thwarted for the time being, and we're left with imagining which moments in pop culture, the internet, and Hip Hop history the Boondocks writers would take on. Here are a few ideas for the second half of this Boondocks series; as stated in Part 1, we know this list doesn't include all that has happened in the last ten years. These are just a handful of moments we believe The Boondocks would highlight effortlessly.

Read through 26-50 below and let us know what other events The Boondocks needs to spotlight if (*crosses fingers* when?) it returns.

26. Rihanna & A$AP Rocky's Growing Family

After confirming their romance in 2021, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky apparently got to work. The longtime friends surprised their fans with news of their union, which was praised among their peers. In January 2022, they announced they were pregnant with their first child, RZA. Then, during her epic Super Bowl Halftime performance, Rihanna revealed a baby bump, showing that the megastar singer and her equally famous beau were expecting again. The couple's son, Riot, arrived in August 2023. Rihanna has endured quite a bit pertaining to her relationships in the industry, so this Hip Hop family should definitely be highlighted on The Boondocks.

27. The Unraveling Of Kanye West

Whew...Kanye West has had quite a ride during his time in the industry. From his breakout hit, which was about his near-death car crash, to his infamous line about George Bush, to his romances with the likes of Kim Kardashian and Amber Rose, Ye has been at the epicenter of controversy. However, it may be his more recent antics that would find a hot spot on The Boondocks. The accusations of anti-Semitism continue to haunt him, as do his social media rants and unraveling moments. Whether it's his secretive Wyoming ranch or his bid for President of the United States, Kanye West's longstanding career is ripe with Boondocks material. They should break it down into several episodes, the way they tackled Debra Lee and BET.

28. Dinner With Jay-Z Or $500K?

Which would you choose? This question appeared on social media, garnering thousands of responses across platforms. Some believed they could eventually be more profitable if they sat with the Roc Nation mogul and picked his brain over a meal. Yet, others wanted the immediate cash, thinking that would be more helpful to their circumstances than a conversation. Hov weighed in on the viral question, telling the public to take the money. It could be interesting to see this episode with Riley and if he would choose the stacks or the wisdom.

29. Tyler Perry's Bid For BET

The relationship between The Boondocks and Tyler Perry is tense. The beloved series has already featured an episode centered around Perry and his stage plays, where Granddad gets cast as Madea's love interest. The Boondocks crew didn't hold back in going in on Perry, and it has become one of the most remembered episodes in the series. Considering how The Boondocks presented BET as being poisonous to Black culture and the rumors that Perry wanted to purchase the network, this is prime material.

30. Katt Williams's Club Shay Shay Interview

Some have said the wild ride 2024 has become is all thanks to Katt Williams kicking off the year with a bang. The comedian sat down with Shannon Sharpe for one of the most discussed and memed interviews of the year. Williams never bites his tongue—that could be in his standup routines or a serious conversation. During his interview, he called out his peers and revealed insights about Hollywood's dark side, and some believe he predicted the unfolding of several of our industry icons. Meanwhile, Katt isn't a stranger to The Boondocks. He voiced the character of A Pimp Named Slick Back, who appeared in several hilarious episodes.

31. Becoming TikTok Famous

The 2020 COVID-19 pandemic sent the entire world into a frenzy. Businesses didn't just close; some owners had to permanently shut their doors because they couldn't recover from the losses. Yet, others found new income by hopping on TikTok. It wasn't just about keeping businesses open; tens of millions of people flooded the platform with silly videos, deep conversations, and personal revelations to connect with the outside world. TikTok has launched the careers of some of today's biggest pop culture stars, and its popularity is only increasing. The Boondocks could have fun with this one, with Huey and Riley potentially taking to the platform to push their views.

32. DaBaby & DaniLeigh Meltdown

It came as a surprise when DaBaby and DaniLeigh started popping up together in social media posts. He featured her in his music video, they traveled together to celebrate their birthdays, and there were Instagram Stories of them showing affection and enjoying one another's company. Soon, the pair revealed they were expecting a child. Still, things took a dramatic turn when their romance unraveled on Instagram Live. DaBaby told the world DaniLeigh a side piece and berated her in real time. The former couple-non-couple argued, and soon, the police were called. Both artists haven't recovered from the scandal—as a matter of fact, they've continued to be embroiled in fights, court cases, and reported tense co-parenting.

33. A.I. Rappers

Although A.I. is a helpful tool in corporate America and beyond, a dark cloud is hovering over its impact on the entertainment industry. In music, specifically, some have already begun testing Artificial Intelligence rappers, using famous artists' voices. During Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef, the OVO leader used an A.I. Snoop Dogg and A.I. Tupac in one of his diss tracks. This move polarized Hip Hop, with many arguing that it was disrespectful to both artists. We can only imagine how The Boondocks would incorporate the rise of A.I. and create a famous rapper that doesn't even exist.

34. Dave Chappelle Trans Controversy & Stage Attack

Chappelle's Show was a firestorm in the early 2000s, running for three seasons and creating some of the best quotes from any comedy series. He gave us unforgettable characters and ongoing standup specials that have been etched in history. Chappelle has been amid controversy throughout his career, but when he made remarks about the trans community, he faced backlash. Then, while performing at the Hollywood Bowl, a man with a weapon rushed the stage in a full-on attack. Thankfully, Chappelle walked away uninjured, but all of the dissension surrounding the comedy giant—and his unmoved reaction to the debates—would make for big laughs on The Boondocks.

35. Charleston White & His Antics

One of the wildest figures in social media culture is Charleston White. He has risen through the online ranks with his hot takes and wild statements. He even beefed with Soulja Boy, pepper spraying the rapper at a restaurant. Further, White has taken aim at almost every top-selling rapper today, as well as given his thoughts on all things political. A Boondocks feature with White could offer spicy interactions with Uncle Ruckus, who is just as unfiltered as the social media star.

36. Jussie Smollett Hoax Drama

There was a time when it seemed pop culture would never be released from the clutches of this scandal. New reports and rumors were daily, and debates unfolded regarding whether or not this was a hoax. Empire star Jussie Smollett found himself the target of one of the biggest scandals of 2019. It was then that he told police he was attacked by two racist white men who put a noose around his neck. Investigators weren't convinced of his story, and it was revealed that brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo reportedly helped Smollett fake the scene. The actor continues to deny the allegations and even faced charges for lying to the police. The Boondocks loves a good trial episode, so this would be incredible to watch.

37. Nick Cannon's Calvary Of Kids & Baby Mamas

No one is quite sure how many children Nick Cannon will have, but at the moment, the number stands at 12 in 13 years. Six women, including Mariah Carey, are on the list of mothers, and Cannon seemingly keeps a household with several of the ladies. Cannon has boasted about the joys of fatherhood, yet the public has been sharp in its criticism. Regardless, Cannon is keeping his options open concerning welcoming more children. Imagine what The Boondocks could do with this one.

38. MAGA Mania

Heavily regarded as a cult to some and a way of life for others, MAGA is here to stay. The "Make America Great Again" slogan took flight during Donald Trump's first presidential campaign, and it's only gained popularity among those who see the businessman as the Second Coming. Interviews with dedicated MAGA fans have stormed the internet with questionable commentary about the 45th president. The Boondocks would have to tap into this phenomenon.

39. Sha'Carri Richardson Suspended From Olympics

When Sha'Carri Richardson qualified for the delayed Tokyo Olympics, there was overwhelming support for the young star. However, she was suspended after officials revealed she tested positive for THC. Richardson said she used marijuana following the recent death of her mother, but that didn't stop the public vitriol from all sides. She has since recovered from the backlash and will compete in the Paris Olympics. This could be a Boondocks hot take on the standards Black women are held to as opposed to their counterparts.

40. Jonathan Owens Not Knowing Who Simone Biles Was Before Dating

Simone Biles is considered the greatest gymnast in American history. Her name and face have been used to endorse dozens of brands, and she has been interviewed globally by every major news network there is. She's a gold medal Olympian, and she continues to inspire people of all backgrounds to become champions. In 2023, Biles married Chicago Bears star Jonathan Owens, who said in an interview that he was completely unfamiliar with his wife when they met on a dating app. Moreover, when questioned about being in a relationship with someone of Biles's caliber, he called himself the "catch." The public immediately circulated clips of the chat, sparking an online discourse about the sports stars' marriage. Biles has since come forward to defend her husband and union.

41. When Empire Ruled Television

For five years, fans were addicted to Empire. The Lee Daniels creation was a megahit, with record label mogul Lucious Lyon (Terrence Howard) and his ex-wife Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) leading a family of talented sons who were stars. The real controversy, however, comes from rumors that real-life events inspired the show. When Lucious (*spoiler*) killed his good friend Bunkie, viewers drew parallels to Diddy and the late-great Notorious B.I.G. There is plenty to work with here for The Boondocks writers.

42. Jada Pinkett Smith & Her August Alsina "Entanglement"

As a collective, we know more about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith's family and relationship dynamics than arguably any other Hollywood couple today. Jada launched Red Table Talk alongside her daughter, Willow Smith, and mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris. They talked extensively about their pasts and presents, but when Will made an appearance, it changed the game. It was revealed that the pair went through a separation, and during that time, Jada had an "entanglement" with R&B singer August Alsina. The social media response was unavoidable, taking over headlines from one end of the earth to the other.

43. Rachel Dolezal Pretending To Be Black

The term "transracial" took flight in the mid-2010s after Rachel Dolezal, then-president of the Spokane, Washington, NAACP chapter, surfaced in pop culture. The curly-haired, fair-skinned woman claimed she was Black, but upon investigation, it was learned she was a white woman born and raised in Montana. Further, Dolezal made wild claims about her upbringing and youth, all of which her parents have come forward to deny. Since then, Dolezal has stood firm in living as a Black woman. She has also changed her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo, leaving her infamy perfect for The Boondocks.

44. The Death Of Prince

One of the greatest musicians of our time passed away in 2016, shocking the world. He had been sick with the flu and underwent a medical emergency just days before his death. Sadly, Prince was found unresponsive at his Paisley Park home on April 21. His cause of death was determined to be an accidental overdose of fentanyl. Prince's artistry has been widely celebrated, and while the effects of his loss still haunt fans, The Boondocks could pay comical tribute.

45. Kobe Bryant & Daughter Gianna's Shocking Deaths

Of course, some moments don't warrant jokes. Yet, that hasn't stopped The Boondocks from tackling those issues. Basketball fans were shocked when it was announced in January 2020 that Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in California. Then, it was shared that his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, lost her life alongside her father. Six family friends also died in the crash, leaving devastation reverberating through several families. The Boondocks paying homage to such a monumental figure and drawing from the worldwide response to the tragedy would be an inspirational feature.

46. Jordan Peele Becomes A Master Of Black Horror

Who knew that the guy from MadTV would become one of the greatest filmmakers in Black horror? Jordan Peele has been active in the comedy space for some time. Key & Peele, a hit sketch series with Keegan Michael-Key, followed in the footsteps of Chappelle's Show with a twist. However, Peele's career would take a different direction when he released his directorial debut, Get Out. The movie was just the beginning of a series of Black horror films rejuvenating the genre. BlacKkKlansman, Us, Candyman, and Nope soon followed—all taking over the box office. If The Boondocks dedicated a Halloween episode inspired by Peele's work, it could be unforgettable.

47. Omarion Being Unbothered By Fizz & Apryl Jones

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood may be on a hiatus for now, but there was a time when it was one of VH1's top unscripted shows. It once featured former B2K frontman Omarion and his then-fiancée Apryl Jones. The couple's relationship issues were on full blast, with them welcoming the arrival of their firstborn at the time. In later seasons, Apryl returned with a new beau: Fizz, Omarion's B2K groupmate. The controversy sparked Omarion's "unbothered" persona, as he publicly took it all with a grain of salt. Jones would argue that things were different behind the scenes.

48. Hip Hop Podcasts

Hip Hop is ripe with commentary from critics, fans, and artists. There has been a dramatic increase in Hip Hop-centered podcasts, from Joe Budden's top-earner to Noreaga and DJ EFN's Drink Champs. Even Akademiks launched his own sit-down series, and DJ Vlad has been thriving in the scene since premiering VladTV in 2008. Speaking of Vlad, he has appeared on The Boondocks in the Sergeant Gutta (a character based on Soulja Boy) episode when he's beefing with Thugnificient. With so much Hip Hop commentary up for the parodying, The Boondocks wouldn't be without material.

49. Global Response To The Murder Of Nipsey Hussle

In March 2019, Nipsey Hussle was gunned down in front of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles. The beloved Crenshaw rapper's life was taken by an associate, Eric Holder, who was rumored to have been triggered by snitching allegations. The global response to Hussle's passing was incredible, with people descending on his store's location with candles, flowers, notes, and tributes. It was one of Hip Hop's most significant losses in recent years, but the reaction to the tragedy is what really shook the industry. Many were accused of jumping on bandwagons and only praising Neighborhood Nip for clout. On The Boondocks, we already saw Riley's reaction when Gangstalicious was shot and hospitalized. One can only imagine how he would react if one of his favorite rappers were killed.

50. Going Toe-To-Toe On Verzuz