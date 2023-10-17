Jay-Z Reacts To Fan Who Chooses $500K Over Dinner With Him

Hip-hop’s philosophical debate surrounding “Dinner with Jay-Z or $500K” has hit the timeline, once again. It’s an endless discourse that pops up on social media every few months. And while this conversation largely remains on X (fka Twitter) and other social media platforms, one man presented his choice to Hov himself. You could imagine that there would be plenty of things to say to Jay-Z during a brief interaction but somehow, this man felt compelled to let him know that he’s turning down the dinner.

In a video that surfaced this week, a man had crossed paths with Jay-Z, presumably at the Cowboys-Chargers game. While Hov appeared to be making his way out of the venue, the individual told Jay-Z, “Aye, Hov, I’m taking that $500K. I’m not takin’ that dinner, I’m taking that $500K.” Jay-Z cracked a grin before dapping the man, and responding, “Be good.” It marks one of the first times that Jay acknowledged the debate and it seems as though, even with his wealth, he knows how far $500K can take someone in this economy.

Dinner With Jay-Z Vs. $500K Debate IRL

For the most part, Jay-Z has dodged these questions in the past. However, it remained pervasive in the overall discourse within the culture. Pusha T, for example, once said that he would opt for the $500K, citing his frequent invitations to the Roc Nation Brunch. Meanwhile, HaHa Davis detailed the anticlimactic lunch meeting he had with the Brooklyn legend. Apparently, Jay didn’t even order food. Then, there was a tweet from TIDAL that simply read, "Take the $500K."

In 2021, viral sensation Jazzy had the opportunity to speak with Jay-Z. And while he did provide plenty of gems during the interview, Jazzy’s dad revealed, “Mr. Carter politely asked her not to ask any silly dinner questions before her interview.” Clearly, Jay is fully aware of the discourse. Still, it seems like the individual in the video above got some sort of approval from Jay-Z. Check the clip above and sound off in the comments with your thoughts. Are you taking the $500K or dinner with Jay-Z?

