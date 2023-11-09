Omarion On Forgiving Lil Fizz For Dating His Ex Apryl Jones: “One Of The Toughest Things”

Omarion's recent interview on The Jason Lee Show was a bit of a bombshell across a few different topics. Moreover, you might've already seen Chris Brown react to his claim that he and Brown's then-partner Karrueche Tran almost dated. However, another interesting part of the B2K member's interview was his remarks on forgiving group-mate Lil Fizz. For those unaware, he started to date his ex, Apryl Jones, which caused a pretty strong rift between these two vocalists. Still, it seems like the 38-year-old made his peace with it, and is ready to move on and address other things.

"That was one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to do in my life, up to date,” Omarion told Jason Lee on the episode. It seems like he was reckoning a lot with whether he really felt the way he wanted to feel about it. “I had to ask myself some real important questions and one of those questions was, ‘Well, what was it really about for you, O?’ Not what is it about for everybody else, what is everybody thinking when you do this. It’s like, ‘No, what is this about for you?’

Read More: Omarion And Apryl Jones Flex Their Co-Parenting Skills At Disney World

Omarion Speaks On Forgiveness On The Jason Lee Show: Watch Full Episode

"I’ve always been a very observant and sound-of-mind person," Omarion continued on the program. "I know when people trying to come with that bulls**t, I could smell it before it even gets here. At the end of the day, I’m always gonna honor what’s best for me and my family. Even though, people went out of their way to do certain things, I feel like I still got white on. I got no blemishes. Because I stood true to who I am."

"I did some f***ed up s**t to my brother,” Fizz expressed during B2K's 2021 tour, years after he started dating Jones in 2019. “I did some snake-a** s**t, and I’m not proud of it. So, I want to sit here humbly and sincerely apologize to you for any turmoil or dysfunction I caused between you and your family." For more news and the latest updates on Omarion, Apryl Jones, Lil Fizz, and the rest of B2K and its future, stay logged into HNHH.

Read More: B2K Seemingly Reunites Without Omarion

[via]