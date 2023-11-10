Apryl Jones Pops Off After Omarion Interview, Demands Her Story Be Told

Apryl Jones recently took to social media to clear a few things up following her ex Omarion's interview with Jason Lee. During the interview, the former B2K star opened up about forgiving his past group-mate Lil Fizz for dating Jones after they broke up. According to him, it was no easy feat. He said that he had to take a hard look within himself to overcome the emotional turmoil it caused him.

"That was one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to do in my life, up to date,” he described. “I had to ask myself some real important questions and one of those questions was, ‘Well, what was it really about for you, O?’ Not what is it about for everybody else, what is everybody thinking when you do this. It’s like, ‘No, what is this about for you?’"

Read More: Omarion On Forgiving Lil Fizz For Dating His Ex Apryl Jones: “One Of The Toughest Things”

Apryl Jones Wants To Tell Her Side Of The Story

Jones, however, seems to feel slighted that she didn't get an opportunity to recall her own version of events. She popped off during a recent Instagram Live, claiming that both parties should have been present. She says that this would be the only way to give them each a "fair shot" at sharing their stories. "If a man or a woman does not want to be exposed, then start being good to the people that you are with," she added. "Why would you think that a person you treated like utter sh*t is supposed to protect you? ... I refuse to do it anymore."

"It hasn't been fair to me to hear my name constantly, over and over," she continued. "I haven't been able to tell my side." Jones went on to suggest that Omarion's depiction of the situation hasn't been accurate, and to say that she's fed up with being painted as the villain. What do you think of Apryl Jones' response to Omarion's comments on The Jason Lee Show? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Taye Diggs & Apryl Jones’ Relationship Timeline

[Via]