Omarion And Apryl Jones Flex Their Co-Parenting Skills At Disney World

Omarion recently hopped on social media, sharing a few clips of he and his family enjoying a day at Disney World. He was joined by his ex, Apryl Jones, as well as their two children, Megaa and A’mei. Everyone appeared to be in good spirits based on the clips, and fans are thrilled to see the duo co-parenting in a healthy way. “Watch til the end to see how our day ended at Disney World,” he captioned the slideshow alongside a laughing emoji. “Don’t let anything stop you from having a great day.”

The family looks to be all smiles, as they ride a rollercoaster, enjoy some snacks, and pose for sweet photos. Things between the duo haven’t always been great, however, as Jones previously dated one of Omarion’s former B2K groupmates, Lil Fizz. They ended up breaking things off, and Jones has since turned her attention to Taye Diggs. Omarion looks to approve of the relationship, claiming earlier this year that he “seems like a cool dude.” In recent weeks, however, rumors have been swirling that the couple has called it quits.

Omarion And Apryl Jones Spend Time With Their Kids

A recent livestream she did with her 10-year-old son Megaa only worked to fuel the speculation. During the livestream, Jones pointed out how several people were asking where Diggs was. She claimed that he was working, but her son had other thoughts. “He ain’t working, he ain’t here,” he said. “We ain’t know specifically [if] he’s working or not. Did he text you? Show me the text!” Jones argued with her son, claiming that the two of them talk on a daily basis. “Mm mm,” he responded. “It’s only for y’all. She’s lying. She’s lying!”

Back in March, Omarion spoke on their co-parenting relationship, revealing that they were working towards improving it. “I will say we have been moving towards a better relationship at this particular point in time, for the kids,” he explained. “It’s all good, it was just something we went through. I think as long as respect is over-stood and appreciated within the scope of the blended family then I think you can virtually get through anything.”

