disney world
- RelationshipsOmarion And Apryl Jones Flex Their Co-Parenting Skills At Disney WorldOmarion previously claimed he and Apryl Jones were working towards a better relationship for the sake of their kids.By Caroline Fisher
- UncategorizedDisney Sues Ron DeSantisRon DeSantis has just been dealt another Mickey Mouse-shaped headacheBy Ben Mock
- Pop CultureHalle Bailey's Emotional Moment With Young "The Little Mermaid" Fan Has The Internet In TearsHalle visited Disney World and was *tightly* embraced by a little girl who couldn't believe she was meeting a Disney princess.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureParent Shares Racist Encounter At DisneylandVideo footage captured Rapunzel ignoring two children who greeted her at the park.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureHalle Bailey Sings “Can You Feel The Love” In Honour Of Disney World’s 50th AnniversaryThe 21-year-old took the stage in a beautiful gown, looking just like a princess. By Hayley Hynes
- RandomDisney World Changes COVID-19 Face Covering Policy For RestaurantsThey do not want visitors to take off masks unless actively eating or drinking.By hnhh
- Pop CultureSpectacular Smith Gets Banned From Disney World After Assaulting EmployeeFollowing his arrest for assaulting an employee at Disney World, Spectacular Blue Smith has been permanently banned from the resort.By Ellie Spina
- CrimePretty Ricky's Spectacular Arrested For Assaulting Disney Employee: ReportThe alleged incident reportedly began after Spectacular joked about coronavirus.By Erika Marie
- SportsBlack Lives Matter Protest Occurs Outside Of NBA BubbleThe demonstrators were protesting the death of Salaythis Melvin.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureWhoopi Goldberg Tells Disney To Ditch "Frozen" Attractions & Honor Chadwick Boseman With WakandaGoldberg begged Disney to dedicate a Wakanda expansion in honor of the late icon.By Erika Marie
- BasketballThe NBA Bubble Will Soon Allow Players To Bring In Guests With RestrictionsAfter originally not allowing any guests on the NBA Bubble premises, the league has officially decided to pull back the velvet rope for players to bring in select people with a few rules in place.By Keenan Higgins
- Pop CultureDisney World Upgrades Mask Mandate As COVID-19 Cases SurgeDisney World has had to double down on its mask mandate as coronavirus cases in Florida continue to rise. By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDisney World Reopens Amidst Coronavirus Surge In FloridaDisney World has reopened despite a new surge in coronavirus cases in Florida.By Cole Blake