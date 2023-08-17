Omarion Dances With His Son In Adorable New Clip

Omarion recently hopped on Instagram, sharing a new clip of him and his son, Megaa. The father-son duo are seen flexing some of their dance moves, grooving to the rhythm of Tempoe and Victony’s “Soweto.” The 8-year-old is shown looking up at his father for guidance, adorably imitating his every move. The proud father appears to be overjoyed to share the moment with his son, flashing a bright smile.

“Prime example of ‘Free’ style,” Omarion captioned the heartwarming clip. “Unplanned expansion. Dancing with Megaa is pure joy! #Fullcircle We a cold father & son duo. Watch out.” As expected, social media users have flooded the artist’s comments section with praise for both his dance moves and his parenting skills. Some users also note that the video serves as an example of how children can take after their parents. Megaa is the first of Omarion’s two children with his ex, Apryl Jones.

Read More: Omarion Net Worth 2023: What Is The B2K & “LHHH” Star Worth?

Omarion And Megaa

It looks like the former B2K star has some exciting new ventures on the horizon. Earlier this summer, it was reported that a new TV series based on the performer’s own life got the go-ahead from Allblk. The scripted show, titled Involved, is centered around his own character as he seeks to break out of his boyband career and develop a better relationship with his family. Omarion stars in the dramedy, also acting as it’s co-creator and executive producer.

He’s also recently been subject to rumors of a possible romance with Nia long, though the actress denies this. Omarion, on the other hand, doesn’t appear to be too opposed to the idea. “I wouldn’t skim over it, you know what I’m saying, you know,” he told Club Shay Shay earlier this year. “Nia if you wanted to rock we can body- ody a.” The artist has also been keeping up with his music as of late, dropping his sixth studio album, Full Circle: Sonic Book 1, back in May.

Read More: Omarion Shoots His Shot At Nia Long

[Via]