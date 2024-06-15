Lil Fizz Gets Into Physical Altercation While Recording Podcast Interview

At some point, the podcast interview got heated.

Lil Fizz appeared to get into a heated physical altercation while recording a new podcast interview. In a video posted by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram on Friday, the B2K member and Love & Hip Hop star could be seen getting attacked by someone on the set of what seems to be the Movies & Models Podcast. Eventually, Fizz is pulled up from the ground as he remarks, "got me f*cked up in here." It's unclear what sparked the situation.

Fans in the comments section shared plenty of laughs about the situation. "He got up and said got me f*cked up when I say I’m in tears," one user joked. "There must be a secret chamber underground that he came up out of cause," another wrote. One fan remarked: "I watched him rise out from under the abyss and flew delta to the comment section and yall on God almost made me piss myself. I’m crying real f*ckin tears."

Lil Fizz Performs During The Millennium Tour

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 05: Lil' Fizz of B2K performs onstage during The Millennium Tour at State Farm Arena on April 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Fizz made headlines in recent years for starting a relationship with Apryl Jones, who shares two children with his former B2K groupmate, Omarion. During the opening night show of B2K’s Millennium Tour in 2021, Fizz publicly apologized to Omarion for the move. “I did some f*cked up sh*t to my brother,” Fizz said at the time. “I did some snake-ass sh*t, and I’m not proud of it. So, I want to sit here humbly and sincerely apologize to you for any turmoil or dysfunction I caused between you and your family.” Eventually, the two made peace with the situation.

Lil Fizz Gets Into A Fight During Podcast Interview