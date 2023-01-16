Raz B detailed his role in ending the feud between B2K members Lil Fizz and Omarion.

The tension between Lil Fizz and Omarion spilled into the public eye after the former dated the latter’s ex, Apryl Jones. Fizz and Jones went public with their relationship, unbeknownst to Omarion. The couple ultimately split in 2020 and only then, Fizz offered a public apology to his former bandmate.

B2K performs. during The 30th American Music Awards – Rehearsals – Day One at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA, United States. (Photo by M. Caulfield/WireImage)

During a recent sit-down with VladTV, Raz B explained how he helped orchestrate the apology. He advised Fizz to “think about that one” before publicly apologizing to Omarion. At the time, Omarion announced his solo spot on the Millenium tour after previously touring alongside B2K. Raz explained how he and Fizz felt like it wasn’t the right time to issue a public apology.

“I feel like accepting accountability, if you really feel deep down inside that you should say sorry or that you should apologize because you feel like you dragged your boy, you did something, then that’s a noble thing to do. That’s some grown man shit right there. That’s some growth right there,” Raz said.

After Vlad read out Fizz’s apology, Raz B said it was an authentic gesture rather than a statement to grab headlines. He said Omarion felt the same way which came as a surprise since he didn’t even leave his dressing room before the show.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 05: (L-R) J-Boog, Raz-B, Omarion, and Lil’ Fizz of B2K perform onstage during their The Millennium Tour at State Farm Arena on April 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

“I know that was real. Some people question was that for real, like I sincerely believe that it was,” he said. “Because deep down in their hearts, there’s love for each other. I remember that night, Omari was like, ‘I love you, Raz,’ you know what I’m sayin’? But like, when we got to the venue earlier, he didn’t even come out and say hi.”

Raz added that he wasn’t entirely clear about where Omarion stood since he made it seem like the other members of B2K would join him when he’d perform the group’s songs. Later on in the interview, he explained that he feels Omarion is “over” B2K.