Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Ink "Verzuz" Deal With Elon Musk & X

"Verzuz" is coming to X (formerly Twitter).

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have agreed on a deal to distribute Verzuz through Elon Musk's platform, X (formerly Twitter). The two announced the move during an activation in Cannes, France on Wednesday, as caught by Billboard. Together, Beatz and Timbaland will maintain their full 100% ownership and creative control of their platform. They founded Verzuz during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Of the new deal, Beatz said in a press release: “We are beyond thrilled to have found the best partner for Verzuz. Not only are we excited to have Verzuz on X, we’re excited to help X build the biggest entertainment company in the world. I would like to thank Elon Musk, Linda Yaccarino, Brett Weitz, Mitchell Smith and the entire X team for believing in the Verzuz vision. We can’t wait to get to work.” Timbaland added: “We are thrilled to partner with X, the most innovative platform globally. Our goal has always been to bring Verzuz to the world, which we can now do bigger than ever.”

Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Speak During BET Hip Hop Awards

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: In this image released on October 10, 2023, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are seen onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 3, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic)

X CEO Linda Yaccarino continued: “X is so proud to partner with trailblazing creators, artists and entrepreneurs Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. Our platform stands at the forefront of innovation, and Verzuz defines the essence of an innovative content experience. As we continue to work with the most exciting voices to bring premium content to X, there is no better fit than this series. Together we will redefine how consumers engage with their favorite entertainment, one Verzuz at a time.”

"Verzuz" Partners With X