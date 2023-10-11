Timbaland & Swizz Beatz Win Cultural Influence Award, “Verzuz” To Return: “We’re Gonna Come Back Strong”

The 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards were another success, which is no surprise given the fact that it has been airing for 17 years. So many fantastic artists and producers were in the house for the evening and there were plenty of great moments throughout it. One of which was Timbaland and Swizz Beatz taking the hardware for the Rock The Bells Cultural Influence Award. They are the third winners of it, with it debuting back in 2021. It is great recognition for these two iconic producers who have been pushing hip-hop music forward for decades now. Both gave their sincerest thanks to the fans during their speeches.

Billboard shared some quotables from Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. Timb got things started, "I always dreamed I’d be on stage accepting an award about hip-hop. Doing music back in Virginia, I never thought I’d make it, but I’m here." However, besides being appreciative and humble about the win, he had more to share. "Me and my brother created something special, and it ain’t over. Black-owned, Verzuz, me and Swizz Beatz. I’m glad to share this with my brother."

Timbaland And Swizz Beatz Accept The Rock The Bells Cultural Influence Award

We heard some rumblings earlier this year about a third season, but it seems to be closer to returning. Swizz repeated a similar message. "We own Verzuz again. We got quiet for a minute, but we’re gonna come back strong and show you what it is. That wasn’t just something for the pandemic; that’s something for the world." With plenty of legends showing up to their show in the past and the news about a new format, this is shaping up to be epic.

