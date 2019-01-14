television show
- SongsCam'ron Gets To The "It Is What It Is" Set Early To Spit Fire "Two-For-One" FreestyleCam'ron can just do it all. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicAndre 3000 Performs “That Night In Hawaii When I Turned Into A Panther..." On "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert": WatchAndre is back in full force and we are here for it. By Zachary Horvath
- TVTimbaland & Swizz Beatz Win Cultural Influence Award, "Verzuz" To Return: "We’re Gonna Come Back Strong"We cannot wait for more epic "Verzuz" battles. By Zachary Horvath
- TV50 Cent Announces New Show On Convicted Scammer Ray Hushpuppi50 Cent is bringing convicted scammer Ray Hushpuppi's story to television. By Aron A.
- TVAJ Calloway Remembers 106 & Park On Its 22nd AnniversaryA.J. Calloway might have hinted at the show's reboot.By Lawrencia Grose
- TVCedric Yarbrough Speaks More About "The Boondocks," Why He Hoped For Series RevivalYarbrough really loves the art and direction of "The Boondocks."By Taiyo Coates
- TVMark Ruffalo Talks "Parasite" TV Series & Possible "She-Hulk" CameoMark Ruffalo stopped by the C2E2 Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo to confirm that he's in talks for HBO's "Parasite" TV show and a possible appearance in the Disney+ "She-Hulk" series.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicFat Joe Developing Comedy Series With Plans To Play The Lead: ReportFat Joe wants to expand his empire. By Chantilly Post
- TVLala Anthony Shares Emotional Message To ''Power'' FansIf you haven't seen the last episode of ''Power,'' you've missed a tragic scene. By Sandra E
- MusicCardi B Files Trademark For "Bocktails With Cardi B" Television ShowCardi B's growing her empire. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentJohn Singleton To Remain Executive Producer On "Snowfall" PosthumouslyThe late producer is "irreplaceable."By Aida C.
- EntertainmentWendy Williams' Husband Has Been Removed From Talkshow's End CreditsBye Kevin. By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"The Wayans Bros." Memories: Network's Neglect & The Show's SuccessMarlon Wayans celebrates the fan favorite.By Zaynab