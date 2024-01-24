Andre 3000 Performs “That Night In Hawaii When I Turned Into A Panther..." On "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert": Watch

One of the most surprising storylines surrounding hip-hop last year was Andre 3000's return to music. It was a feel-good moment as the 48-year-old legend came through with his first-ever solo album. While it was a little saddening for some to see him make a comeback on an ambient music album, it was a great listen. Tons of praise was showered upon Andre for going in a totally different direction and creating a unique experience with each track. So many fans liked it that Three Stacks is bringing the album across the United States.

Beginning On January 29, you can see him perform your favorites along with a host of talented musicians. Andre chose some unique venues to play at, such as churches, conservatories, clubs, lodges, and more. It will run until early March and a lot of his stops are multiple days long. Andre should bring out some big crowds, especially because he such an elusive name in music nowadays.

Andre 3000 And His Band Do A Masterful Job

After his fantastic GQ interview and tons of other sit-downs, it was only a matter of time before he began playing his album on TV. One of the first to pull this off is Stephen Colbert. The late-night talk show host allowed him to play one his lengthiest tracks "That Night In Hawaii When I Turned Into A Panther..." Colbert unintentionally read the name of the song quite hilariously before 'Dre and his band tore it up onstage. You can check out the full performance with the link above.

Is this your favorite track from New Blue Sun, why or why not? Is this one of the best ambient music albums ever? Where does the creation of the LP rank amongst his accomplishments?

