Nigerian-born Instagram influencer Ray Hushpuppi, real name Ramon Abbas, is still making power moves, despite his incarceration. 50 Cent announced that a new show surrounding Hushpuppi, who was hit with an 11-year sentence over fraud charges.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 15: 50 Cent attends ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ global premiere event and screening at Hammerstein Ballroom on July 15, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ)

“For my scammers I gotta do this one, Hushpuppy series coming soon ! GLG,” Fif wrote on Instagram along with pictures of Ray Hushpuppi.

Abbas came to fame for his extravagant lifestyle, including luxury vehicles and private jets, that he frequently flaunted on Instagram. Though he claimed to be a real estate developer, prosecutors said that he was part of a multi-million dollar international scam. Federal investigators claimed that he netted $24M through these schemes. He apparently targeted a foreign bank, an American law firm, and even a soccer club in the UK. He admitted to being part of a conspiracy to launder $300M.

In addition to the 11-year sentence, the judge also ordered Abbas to pay $1.7M in restitution to two of his fraud victims.

Authorities arrested the convicted scammer in June 2020 at an extravagant location in Dubai. United Arab Emirates investigators apprehended Abbas at his luxury apartment before they handed him over to the FBI who flew him into Chicago.

Assistance director of the FBI’s L.A. Officer, Don Alway, described Abbas as “one of the most prolific money launderers in the world.”

The FBI revealed that they tracked down Abbas through his social media activity. Many of his posts led them to hard evidence that secured his conviction. Police arrested Hushpuppi and 11 others while Dubai Police seized $41M, 13 luxury cars worth $6.8M, and significant phone and computer evidence of 2M possible victims. Additionally, the FBI explained how they used Abbas’ birthday posts to verify his identity.

Police also said they linked the phone number and email on his profile to the same ones used for financial transactions.

We’ll keep you posted on anymore information regarding 50 Cent’s series on Abbas.

[Via]