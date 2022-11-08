Brett Favre is currently being investigated for allegedly partaking in a Welfare Fraud scheme in Mississippi. Unfortunately, it is a story that has largely been overlooked, although this is a very complicated matter.

Essentially, Favre was accused of rerouting $15 million worth of Mississippi’s welfare money to his Alma Mater. The school in question is the University of Southern Mississippi. Favre reportedly did this while in cahoots with state officials. The goal was to help build a facility for the volleyball whom Favre’s daughter plays for.

Favre has rightfully been criticized for this reported violation. For now, Favre is simply being accused of these crimes and has yet to see any criminal consequences. Of course, that could change, especially with the investigation ongoing.

New Allegations

Now, however, ESPN is reporting that Favre is being wrapped up in another supposed Welfare Fraud scheme. The Packers legend is currently in business with Jake VanLandingham who owns Prevacus and PresolMD. These companies are in the business of concussion research and allegedly lied to investors about how effective their treatments are.

The kicker here is that the companies allegedly got a $2.1 million grant from the Mississippi government. Once again, it is being reported that this money was supposed to go to Welfare programs in the state. VanLandingham is denying any involvement in the scam, saying “I had no idea this was welfare money, and I’ve always been an upstanding person when it comes to research.”

As for Favre, he has yet to make any comments on the situation. At this time, these new allegations are still developing. Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates regarding this story. There are many moving parts, and we will continue to break them down for you.

