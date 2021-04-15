brett favre
- SportsShannon Sharpe Claims Victory Over Brett Favre In Defamation CaseShannon was grateful for the ruling.ByAlexander Cole1060 Views
- SportsBrett Favre Net Worth 2023: What Is The NFL Icon Worth?Mississippi roots to NFL stardom. Explore the life, career, and philanthropic pursuits of this football titan.ByJake Skudder976 Views
- SportsBrett Favre To Be Deposed In Mississippi Welfare ScandalFavre will be questioned later this month.ByBen Mock393 Views
- SportsPat McAfee Reveals Brett Favre Dropped His LawsuitPat McAfee just scored a huge win.ByAlexander Cole705 Views
- SportsPat McAfee Comments On Brett Favre LawsuitPat McAfee gives lengthy response to Brett Favre lawsuit. ByTyler Reed1297 Views
- SportsBrett Favre's Lawyer Thinks Shannon Sharpe & Pat McAfee Will Lose Defamation CaseSharpe and McAfee are still facing a lawsuit.ByAlexander Cole1.8K Views
- SportsPat McAfee Reacts To Brett Favre LawsuitPat McAfee isn't the only one being sued by Favre.ByAlexander Cole2.2K Views
- SportsBrett Favre Hits Shannon Sharpe With Lawsuit: DetailsBrett Favre is also going after Pat McAfee.ByAlexander Cole2.0K Views
- SportsBrett Favre Looks To Dismiss Mississippi LawsuitBrett Favre continues to be implicated in a massive welfare fraud scheme.ByAlexander Cole1317 Views
- SportsBrett Favre Accused Of More Welfare FraudBrett Favre is involved in yet another Mississippi welfare fraud case.ByAlexander Cole14.9K Views
- SportsBrett Favre Breaks Silence On Welfare Fraud AllegationsBrett Favre believes this is just a misunderstanding.ByAlexander Cole3.0K Views
- SportsBrett Favre Loses Another Business Venture Amid Welfare-Fraud ScandalBrett Favre is the biggest villain in sports right now. ByAlexander Cole7.7K Views
- SportsBrett Favre Claims He's Suffered "Thousands" Of ConcussionsBrett Favre has a newfound knowledge of concussions and their symptoms.ByAlexander Cole1184 Views
- SportsBrett Favre Text Messages Show Packers Legend Was Involved In $8 Million Welfare Scandal: ReportBrett Favre has been accused of using his fame to pull welfare funds for his own use.ByCole Blake16.0K Views
- SportsBrett Favre Delivers Hot Take On Tom Brady's LegacyCould a QB eventually catch Tom Brady's legacy?ByMarc Griffin15.2K Views
- SportsBrett Favre Offers Immense Praise To Aaron RodgersBrett Favre revealed whether or not Aaron Rodgers is a top five QB of all-time.ByAlexander Cole2.0K Views
- SportsBrett Favre Doesn't Believe Chauvin "Intentionally Meant To Kill George Floyd"The football legend's remarks have been labeled as insensitive & the internet let him have it.ByErika Marie6.4K Views
- SportsBrett Favre Complains About Politics In SportsBrett Favre continues to claim that politics are making fans turn away.ByAlexander Cole1311 Views