Brett Favre is in a whole lot of trouble right now as leaked text messages implicate him in a scandal involving welfare fraud in the state of Mississippi. As the story goes, Favre wanted a volleyball facility for the Univesity of Southern Mississippi which is where his daughter plays.

In order to get the funds necessary for this facility, Favre was reportedly in cahoots with Governor Phil Bryant, who allegedly diverted $5 million worth of federal welfare funds towards the erection of this volleyball facility. Mississippi is one of the poorest states in America, and residents are understandably outraged that a millionaire would steal from the poor in such a brazen way.

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

As a result of this controversy, Favre has lost a lot of his sponsors, and even business ventures. For instance, ESPN Milwaukee has canceled his Packers recap show. On top of all of this, Favre’s show with Sirius XM Radio has also been sidelined while a full investigation takes place. Favre has been doing this show since 2018, but now, he will have to sit out for the foreseeable future.

This story has been very disheartening as it just goes to show the intense greed that some people operate with. Stealing from the poor is unconscionable, and it will be interesting to see how this all plays out.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates.