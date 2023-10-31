Shannon Sharpe Claims Victory Over Brett Favre In Defamation Case

Shannon Sharpe is easily one of the most entertaining voices in sports commentary. Furthermore, he is someone who does not shy away from speaking his mind. Overall, this has gotten him in trouble from time to time. However, rarely does it result in legal implications. Well, that seemingly changed recently as he spoke on the allegations that Brett Favre aided in diverting funds from welfare recipients in Mississippi. Favre didn't like his comments and launched lawsuits against Pat McAfee and Sharpe.

In the end, he settled with McAfee, and the whole thing was put to rest. However, the case against Sharpe remained ongoing. Many were curious as to how this whole thing would include. After all, Sharpe is someone who is beloved by fans. Meanwhile, Favre doesn't have the greatest reputation among the fans these days. Well, last night, Sharpe revealed that the entire thing is over and done with. He came out victorious.

Read More: “First Take” Heading To The Alma Maters Of Stephen A. Smith And Shannon Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe Speaks

"The United States District Court 4 the Southern District of Mississippi 2day dismissed Brett Favre’s defamation lawsuit against me," Sharpe wrote. "The court found the statements were protected by the 1st Amendment 2 the Constitution. Thanks 2 my legal team and their handling of this case." Overall, this is a huge win for Sharpe. Free speech laws have come through for the First Take co-host, and now, he can breathe a bit more easily. Needless to say, Favre might be thinking twice about launching another lawsuit. Hopefully, Shannon never has to deal with any of this again.

With the Brett Favre welfare allegations still ongoing, there is no telling what will happen to him. Let us know your thoughts on this latest legal ruling, in the comments section below. Did the judge make the right choice? Was Brett Favre doing too much? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes.

Read More: Chad Johnson Wants Shannon Sharpe To Get With Kim Kardashian