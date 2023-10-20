Chad Johnson Wants Shannon Sharpe To Get With Kim Kardashian

On the latest episode of The Nightcap, Chad Johnson played matchmaker. The former Bengal argued that Shannon Sharpe should date Kim Kardashian. Johnson argued that Kardashian was looking for an "older guy" after splitting from Pete Davidson. Furthermore, Johnson stated that both were motivated, successful, and driven.

However, Sharpe didn't appear too sold on the idea. While the Hall of Famer has been engaged, he has never gone through with a marriage before. Furthermore, commenters online noted that Sharpe was likely not too keen to bring that Kanye drama upon himself if he could help. But what do you think? Would Sharpe and Kardashian make a good couple? Let us know in the comments.

Kardashian Hires "Manny"

Elsewhere, Kardashian herself has recently been opening up about the steps she's been taking to help the development of her son. The latest episode of The Kardashians revealed that following her split from Kanye, Kim Kardashian hired a male nanny for her son, Saint. “It’s really hard for me to be really strict and to discipline a lot. My parents weren’t strict at all and sometimes because I’m really busy, it would be amazing if I had a partner who would tap me out and take over and handle it but, you know, it can’t happen like that. I do think that my household and even our family is very female-dominated. I recently hired a manny [because] I really wanted a male around that would be picking them up and taking them to sports, and I was scared out of my mind to tell their dad that," Kim explained.

She was clarified that while she was scared to tell him, Kanye is fully on board with the idea. “When he was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself. They played two-on-two with Saint and him. He’s been so nice to him, like ‘Hey, if you’re going to help raise my son’ — because he handed him the ball really easily or something — he’s like, ‘Don’t do that, have him get it himself. It’s some of the rules I would want.’ And I was like ‘Oh my God, okay'," Kim continued.

