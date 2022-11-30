Brett Favre is being accused of welfare fraud in the state of Mississippi. You have probably already heard this story by now, and no matter how many times it’s recounted, it is always enraging. As the story goes, Favre allegedly diverted welfare funds in Mississippi.

According to reports, these funds went to the University of Southern Mississippi where Favre’s daughter plays volleyball. Furthermore, a couple of concussion research companies he was involved with received money as well. Additionally, text messages were leaked that seemingly indicate he was in cahoots with high-ranking state officials.

Brett Favre let it go during Poo-Pourri’s Giant Poo In Miami at The Wynwood Marketplace on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Poo-Pourri)

All of this has led to a lawsuit from the Mississippi Department of Human Services. Thirty-eight people are being sued by the MDHS. According to ESPN, this is because a total of $77 million has been diverted from Mississippi’s welfare allotment.

Brett Favre Looking To End Lawsuit

Subsequently, Favre and his legal team have filed a motion to put a stop to the lawsuit against him. As you will read below, Favre’s team believes the allegations have no merit. Moreover, they believe Mississippi just wants to make an example out of him because he’s a celebrity.

Former NFL player Brett Favre attends day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

“It is apparent that MDHS has sued Favre, a Mississippi and national celebrity, in an effort to deflect responsibility for its own egregious wrongdoing,” the motion reads.

No matter how you swing this, this is a horrible look for Favre and the state of Mississippi as a whole. These sorts of things need to be dealt with swiftly, and we’re sure new information will be released soon. Having said that, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

[Via]