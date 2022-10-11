Brett Favre is public enemy number one in Mississippi right now as he has been implicated in a welfare fraud scheme. In leaked texts, it appears as though Favre conspired with the governor of the state to transfer welfare funds to his alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi. The end goal you ask? To help build a volleyball facility for the team Favre’s daughter plays on.

Folks in Mississippi are understandably upset about the situation, with many calling for Favre to get jail time. Now, however, Favre is speaking out on what happened. In an interview with Fox News, Favre claims he had no idea where the funds were coming from.

“No one ever told me, and I did not know, that funds designated for welfare recipients were going to the University or me,” Favre said. “I tried to help my alma mater USM, a public Mississippi state university, raise funds for a wellness center. My goal was and always will be to improve the athletic facilities at my university.”

Favre believes he is being smeared in the media, and that this whole thing is simply a misunderstanding. An investigation is currently ongoing, so it’s only a matter of time before the truth comes out.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates pertaining to this situation.

