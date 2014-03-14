welfare
- SportsBrett Favre Accused Of More Welfare FraudBrett Favre is involved in yet another Mississippi welfare fraud case.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBrett Favre Text Messages Show Packers Legend Was Involved In $8 Million Welfare Scandal: ReportBrett Favre has been accused of using his fame to pull welfare funds for his own use.By Cole Blake
- Sports18 Former NBA Players Arrested For Reported $4M Welfare Fraud Scheme18 former players were arrested for defrauding the NBA's Health and Welfare Benefits plan.By Taylor McCloud
- Music VideosRMR Tours His Hood With Westside Gunn In "Welfare" VideoRMR teams up with Westside Gunn for the official "Welfare" video.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill Reminds Us Of His "Rags To Riches Story" By Posting His Mom's Welfare CardMeek Mill empties out his mother's purse on Twitter.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosStyles P & Whispers Run The Streets In "Welfare" VisualsStyles P continues with his "Dime Bag" dominance.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentJanet Jackson Called Police On Her Ex-Husband In Fear For Their Child's SafetyThe nanny warned Janet that her Ex was aggressive. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentRachel Dolezal, The Former NAACP Who Posed As Black, Charged With Welfare FraudDolezal was eating off tax payer money. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsMaster P's Estranged Wife Is Reportedly On Welfare And Has Moved In With RomeoMaster P's estranged wife, Sonya Miller, is reportedly on Welfare and has had to move in with her son, formerly known as Lil Romeo.By hnhh