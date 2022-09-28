50 Cent’s diving head-first into the grim reality that rappers face in 2022 with his new show, Hip-Hop Homicides. This morning, the hip-hop heavyweight and television mogul debuted the trailer for the upcoming series.

The upcoming series will explore the rising number of deaths in the hip-hop community. Van Lathan will serve as the host, interviewing family members of the deceased and eyewitnesses who witnessed these tragedies. Among the subjects interviewed for the show is Kayla B, King Von’s sister, who said she was with the rapper at the time of his death.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 20: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson arrives at Sony Crackle’s “The Oath” Season 2 exclusive screening event at Paloma on February 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

“As of 2022, there’s been a staggering number of rappers who’ve been murdered,” Lathan says. The trailer opens with a montage including XXXTENTACION, Mo3, Pop Smoke and King Von. “Atleast half of those cases are unsolved,” he continues.

The investigative series will use each episode to focus on individual unsolved murder cases of some of hip-hop’s most beloved figures.

50 Cent and Mona-Scott Young team up as executive producers for the WeTV series. Young explained in a statement that the show is “in response to the disturbing number of murders in hip-hop.”

“G-Unit Film and Television has thrived by telling real stories,” 50 Cent said in a statement in January. “Hip-hop loves things that are damaged. This series will shed light on the artists that didn’t make it through the struggle.”

Watch the trailer for 50 Cent’s upcoming series, Hip-Hop Homicides below, and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.