Kayla B, sister of the late rapper King Von, reflected on his passing, on the one-year anniversary of his death, Saturday. Von was shot and killed at 26 years old after a dispute with Quando Rondo's crew in Atlanta, Georgia.

In a post on Instagram, Kayla wrote: "A YEAR WITH OUT HALF OF MY HEART MY FAVORITE PERSON COULDNT TELL ME NOTHING ABOUT HIM IM SO HURT STILL @kingvonfrmdao 4L WITH ME STILL HOLDING YO SECRETS."

She also shared a photo of herself and Von. On her story, Kayla posted several more photos of Von.



Von would currently be touring with 42 Dugg and Pooh Shiesty, had he been alive today, according to Dugg.

"I miss my n***a @KingVonFrmdaWic and my n***a @pooh_shiesty we all suppose to be on TOUR RITE NOW GOING CRAZY RIP MY N***A VON AND FREE SHIESTY," Dugg recently tweeted.

Earlier this year, Kayla called out Von's girlfriend, Asian Doll, saying that "there is no queen Von."

"Wow you bitches really be cap on this internet," Kayla tweeted back in June. "Ain't no queen Von [laughing emoji] because Von was single... Bitches live a whole fuckin lie & messy af hiding they hand!"

Check out Kayla's tribute to Von below.





