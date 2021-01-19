Since King Von was murdered in November, the world has heard quite a bit from his half-sister, Kayla B. She''s come to his defense against naysayers, called out Asian Doll over her claims of being in a relationship with the rapper before he died, and most recently, she got into a streetfight with Cuban Doll. Controversy seems to follow her, and on Monday (January 18), Kayla B reappeared on her Instagram Live to deny that she had an incestuous relationship with her late sibling after old tweets resurfaced.

Social media users began to complain that Kayla seemed too invested in Von's personal life and after years-old tweets of her showing love to her Von circulated, she hopped on Live to shut down the rumors. "Get y'all sick nasty asses on. Do I look like I'm from Down South?" Kayla asked. "Me and my brother we from Chicago. We're not from Down South where people f*ck they brothers and sisters. All y'all that sayin' that, I hope y'all grandma die 'cause that's some nasty sh*t."

Some people suggested that they dated before knowing they were related, but Kayla said that isn't true. She said she always knew Von was her brother but after her dad passed away, they were separated. Swipe below to check out her videos and the controversial tweets.