Kendrick Lamar Sets New Records After Winning 4 Awards At 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards

Although he wasn’t physically present, Kendrick Lamar’s aura was felt during the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards. The Compton rapper broke new records as he came out on top in four categories: Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year, Best Live Performer, Lyricist Of The Year, and Video Director Of The Year alongside Dave Free. It’s not surprising that he’d win in these categories. However, with his latest string of awards, he’s reached new milestones in his career, per Billboard.

His win in the Hip Hop Artist Of The Year category made him the first rapper to achieve this award three times. Then, in the category of Best Live Performer, he ties Jay-Z and Kanye West. Meanwhile, he continues his hot streak in the Lyricist Of The Year category with his ninth win. Through this, Kendrick Lamar continues his reign as the rapper with the most wins in the category. Finally, he and Dave Free became the first directors to achieve back-to-back wins since Hype Williams, although the famed director took home the award each year from 2009 to 2012.

Kendrick Lamar Sweeps The BET Hip-Hop Awards

Kendrick Lamar at Life Is Beautiful 2023 on September 23, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

While Kendrick Lamar made major strides at the awards, there were other notable wins during last night’s awards. Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss won the award for Hip-Hop Album Of The Year as well as best duo or group. Additionally, Lil Durk and J. Cole’s “All My Life” took home the awards for Best Collaboration and Impact Track. Cole has taken home the award in the latter category on three other occasions in the past.

The rapper is still riding high off of the release of 2022’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, as evidenced by his four wins in each of the categories he was nominated in. However, it seems like he might be gearing up to release some new music in the near future. Earlier this year, he and Baby Keem teased their side project with the release of “The Hillbillies.” The two are expected to co-headline Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival later this year. It's a strong indication that they might have even more music ready to drop soon.

