- MusicKendrick Lamar Sets New Records After Winning 4 Awards At 2023 BET Hip-Hop AwardsKendrick Lamar won big at the BET Hip-Hop Awards. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureJack Harlow & Baby Keem Clowned Over BET Hip Hop Awards Lyricist Of The Year NodTwitter has been pondering why names like Joey Bada$$, Pusha T, and JID didn't make it on the list.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicRapsody Reacts To "Lyricist Of The Year" Win With T.I's HelpBe sure to check out Rapsody's big victory following her "Lyricist Of The Year" win, which found her celebrating with T.I, DC Young Fly, and more. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicConway Finds Inspiration In BET Lyricist Of The Year OmissionAfter being omitted from BET's "Lyricist Of The Year" award, Conway The Machine takes to Instagram to reflect on the snub. By Mitch Findlay