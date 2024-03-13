Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Take Further Legal Action Against Triller Amid "Verzuz" Dispute

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are accusing Triller of failing to abide by the terms of their recent settlement agreement regarding Verzuz. In a new filing obtained by AllHipHop, the two are seeking an additional payment of over $565,000 to cover attorney’s fees from Triller. They say the company didn't honor its $100,000 initial payment and are using an Affidavit of Confession of Judgment to increase the total. Assuming their order succeeds, Triller will owe them $565,000 plus an interest of 9 percent.

In their initial complaint, Swizz and Timbaland claimed Triller agreed to pay them $18 million by March 20, 2022, and then an additional $1 million every month for the subsequent 10 months. They eventually settled on a $28 million agreement.

Swizz Beatz & Timbaland During The BET Hip Hop Awards

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: In this image released on October 10, 2023, Timbaland (L) and Swizz Beatz (R) speak onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 3, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic)

“VERZUZ has always been a platform that is by the artists, for the artists and with the people,” Swizz and Timbaland said in a statement at the time. “We’re glad to come to an amicable agreement with Triller and continue giving fans the music and community that they’ve come to know and love from the brand.” Bobby Sarnevesht, executive chairman and co-founder of Triller, added: “Verzuz and Triller will always be a safe place and outlet for creators and their art. Nothing will change that. Creators started this and will continue building it. This is a victorious moment in the Triller and Verzuz relationship as we march together toward the public markets. Stay tuned.”

Swizz and Timbaland launched Verzuz at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the time since, it's blown up with numerous stars appearing on various episodes including Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Snoop Dogg, Dipset, Alicia Keys, and many more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Swizz Beatz and Timbaland as well as Verzuz on HotNewHipHop.

