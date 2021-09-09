triller
- Pop CultureSwizz Beatz & Timbaland Say They Still Own 100% Of "Verzuz"Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have clarified the ownership of "Verzuz." By Cole Blake
- MusicSwizz Beatz & Timbaland Settle "Verzuz" Lawsuit Against TrillerThe famous producers gave fans an update on their $28 million lawsuit against the video-sharing app. By hnhh
- MusicSony Music Sues Triller For Copyright Infringement & Breach of ContractTriller is facing even more legal trouble after the recent lawsuit from Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.By Cole Blake
- MusicDiddy Clarifies Remarks About Not "F*ckin' With Verzuz" Due To Lawsuit Against TrillerThe mogul is setting the record straight and explaining what he truly meant to say.By Erika Marie
- MusicStyles P Offers To Boycott "Verzuz" In Support Of Swizz Beatz & TimbalandStyles P says that he'd be willing to stop watching "Verzuz" if Swizz Beatz and Timbaland split with Triller.By Cole Blake
- MusicTriller Responds To Swizz Beatz & Timbaland's Lawsuit: "This Is Not A Feud Over VERZUZ"Triller has shared a statement addressing Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's lawsuit against the company.By Cole Blake
- TVSwizz Beatz & Timbaland Go After Social Network Site Triller In $28M "Verzuz" LawsuitThe hit rap battle show's creators agreed to sell "Verzuz" to Triller in January of 2021, but the platform defaulted on the deal after just two payments.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicB-Real Believes Cypress Hill & Onyx Were "Shorted" After Verzuz Doesn't Air Concert On IGThe legendary Hip Hop collectives came together over the weekend for "Verzuz," but it was behind a Triller paywall for a boxing Fight Night.By Erika Marie
- MusicVerzuz Announces Performances, Will Host First Ever Label MatchupThere are plans for a Juneteenth Special and "Fight Night Music" Boxing Special with Onyx and Cypress Hill.By Erika Marie
- MusicTimbaland & Swizz Beatz Catch Heat Over Verzuz Requiring Triller SubscriptionTomorrow's Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild Verzuz won't be on IG but will be featured on Triller. Fans are angry that Verzuz may no longer be free.By Erika Marie
- MusicCoi Leray Teases New Music From Upcoming Debut AlbumThe “Big Purr” rapper posted an unreleased snippet from Triller on her Instagram a few days ago. By Angela Savage
- Pop CultureBig Daddy Kane & KRS-One Trade Hits On Star-Studded "Verzuz"Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One finally battled it out on "Verzuz," Sunday night.By Cole Blake
- SportsEvander Holyfield Fight Labeled A "Disgrace" By Fellow FightersIt's clear that Evander Holyfield shouldn't have been allowed to fight.By Alexander Cole
- SportsVitor Belfort Challenges Jake Paul To $25 Million Fight: WatchThe boxing world has become the WWE.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAnderson Silva Knocks Out Tito Ortiz In What Was A Very Sad FightIf it weren't for Evander Holyfield, Tito Ortiz would have gone out the saddest last night.By Alexander Cole
- SportsVitor Belfort Defeats Evander Holyfield By TKO At Triller Fight ClubVitor Belfort defeated Evander Holyfield by TKO, Saturday night.By Cole Blake
- SportsEvander Holyfield Vs. Vitor Belfort Goes Down Tonight: How To WatchThe fight will contain commentary from Donald Trump, 50 Cent, and more.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDonald Trump Reportedly Fetching Millions For Triller Fight CommentaryThe former President secured the bag for the next Triller fight.By Alexander Cole