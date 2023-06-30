No matter how you feel about The Idol, the best thing that really came out of that show is new music from The Weeknd. Critics and fans might pan his acting but that certainly hasn’t impacted how we receive his music. The Idol provided an excellent opportunity for the Toronto artist to deliver some new heat. With the series finale set for this Sunday, he came through with two new singles ahead of its finale, including a highly-anticipated collaboration alongside Lil Baby titled, “False Idols.”

Alongside Suzanna Son, who plays the role of Chloe on the HBO series, the Atlanta star and the Dawn FM singer serve up a banger. With The Weeknd and Mike Dean delivering an apocalyptic production, Suzanna Son’s haunting vocals tie together the hook. However, Lil Baby sets the tone, swooping in with an impressive verse that finds him delicately balancing fame and the streets with slight socio-political undertones, rapping, “I don’t got beef with you n***as/ Got beef with the system/ Big bro at the end of his habeas.” The two previously linked up on Ye’s “Hurricane” but “False Idols” strengthens the chemistry between The Weeknd and Lil Baby.

The Weeknd first previewed “False Idols” earlier this week on an Instagram Live session, leading to much hype surrounding the record. The record is also accompanied by “Like A God,” both appearing on The Idol Episode 5 Part 1 – an indication that The Idol will end with a two-part finale, despite claims that it would end after five episodes. Still, it’s an exciting record and arguably one of Lil Baby’s better performances in recent times.

In the past few months, The Weeknd’s unleashed a handful of singles to accompany his television series. He tapped Playboi Carti and Madonna for the Neptunes-esque, “Popular.” Last week, he released “One of The Girls” with Lil Rose Depp and JENNIE of K-Pop group, Black Pink. He also dropped off a cover of John Lennon’s “Jealous Guy,” and another collaboration with Rose Depp, “Fill The Void,” alongside Ramsey. Check out “False Idols” and “Like A God” above.

