The Weeknd Breaks Records With London "After Hours Til Dawn" Performance

The Weeknd recently kicked off the European leg of his “After Hours Til Dawn” tour. He performed at London Stadium this past weekend, breaking records with the show. The artist now holds the record for the largest turnout across two nights of any tour, as well as the record for the largest turnout for a single night of any tour.

The Weeknd’s London tour stop saw him perform in a futuristic mirrored mask, with stunning accompanying visuals. He will go on to make 29 more stops, with his next being in Brussels later this week. The “After Hours Til Dawn” tour also features notable dates in Milan, Munich, and Barcelona.

Read More: The Weeknd Sets Off On “After Hours Til Dawn” Tour

The Weeknd Performs In London

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 07: Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye performs live at the London Stadium as part of his After Hours til Dawn Tour on July 7, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The Weeknd also recently wrapped up the first season of his HBO show, The Idol. He stars in it alongside Lily-Rose Depp, and created the series alongside Sam Levinson. The Idol has been pretty controversial for its depictions of harmful relationships, sexuality, and more. The Weeknd, however, has continuously gone to bat for the project. “Grateful to share this moment with you all as the season comes to an end,” he wrote, “Continue to push the vision no matter how bumpy the journey.”

Recently, it was even reported that The Weeknd’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez sees some similarities between her and the show’s main character, Jocelyn. A source claimed, “The similarities between Selena’s life and Jocelyn’s life are just uncanny.” “Being [that] she actually dated The Weeknd, it is even more creepy for her,” they added, “Her real-life pain was used for entertainment value and that really irks her out. Everyone in her team who has known her for a very long time is dumbfounded by this, but at the end of the day Selena is going to do what she always does – rise above and move on.”

Read More: The Weeknd Will Be On Travis Scott’s “UTOPIA,” XO Co-Founder Claims

[Via]