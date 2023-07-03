The Idol starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp has proven to be an exceptionally polarizing show. Overall, this has been for a very good reason. There have been some truly disgusting plotlines as well as some acting chops that have left a lot to be desired. Moreover, it was announced that the first season would end one episode earlier than initially advertised. Needless to say, it has been a bit of a mess, albeit one that has proven enticing. In fact, the show can be likened to a catastrophic track wreck that you simply cannot take your eyes off. That said, the season finale aired last night, and it was a doozy.

Jocelyn & Tedros Are Done With Each Other

After having slept with her ex-boyfriend Rob in the previous episode, it was clear that her distaste for Tedros was mounting. Subsequently, in the finale, we get more of that as Joss repeatedly tries to kick Tedros out of recording sessions, to no avail. Everyone in the room seems exasperated with the man, but he maintains his presence. This is all taking place as Joss’ team decides to come to the house to discuss her tour. Unsurprisingly, Tedros sticks around despite Joss’s numerous attempts to get him to leave the premises.

Once her team arrives, they are immediately taken aback by all the odd characters standing around. It is immediately noted that the whole thing feels like a cult. From there, many artists begin performing, and Joss’ managers are amazed. However, things immediately begin to sour as Leia learns that Rob is being accused of rape by the girl he took a photo with in Episode 4. Xander is in on the whole thing and refuses to talk to Leia about it. Overall, it is a disaster, which is happening unbeknownst to Jocelyn. Although, once she does find out about it, she immediately realizes that Tedros is in on it.

Tedros Kicked Off The Idol, Or Is He?

Following this debacle, Jocelyn grabs Tedros and demands he leaves the premises. However, he threatens to kidnap her and kill her if she so much as calls the cops. She subsequently brings Chaim into all of this and tells him to pay Tedros as much as possible to get him out of their lives. This leads to Jocelyn performing her new song for her managers, who are simply blown away. They then say the tour is back on, which proves to be a huge win for her and Tedros’ artists, who will get to open for her.

As this happens, Tedros is taken by security guards take thrown into the back of a van with Chaim. Chaim cuts Tedros a $500K check to leave forever, although he refuses it. This forces Chaim into Plan B, where he goes to the Vanity Fair reporter and gets her to include Tedros’ past in her piece. Of course, she was more than excited to do this as it ultimately enhanced the story. Needless to say, this is presented as the final nail in Tedros’s coffin. However, things can’t just end that easily.

The Grand Finale

Ironically enough, the last stages of The Idol take place on stage. We jump six weeks ahead and it is revealed to us by Chaim and Nikki that she has dropped three hit singles in the span of just a month and a half. Furthermore, she has sold out a stadium tour, with her first stop at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. We get numerous shots of soundcheck where Tedros’ artists are excited about their new roles.

Moreover, we find out that bad information came out regarding Tedros. This then leads to a shot of Tedros entering the stadium premises. He goes to the box office and asks if an artist pass has been left for him. Surprisingly, there was an artist pass for him. He then makes his way to Joss’s dressing room, where Destiny meets him. She tells him from now on, he must be on his best behavior. Subsequently, Jocelyn enters the room and says she wants him around and that she loves him. They then head to her stage, and she speaks to her crowd. Shockingly, she brings Tedros up on stage, and her team is mortified, and rightfully so. However, she kisses Tedros, and once he walks off the stage, she faces the crowd and is met with thunderous cheers and applause.

Another Season Of The Idol?

From there, The Idol title card flashes on screen, and the finale comes to a close. Numerous loose ends are left for the viewer to figure out. From Rob to Dyanne, there is a lot unanswered. Although, the final scene tells us there is very little more for this show to do. If I were you, I wouldn’t expect a second season anytime soon. Let us know what you thought of The Idol, in the comments section below.