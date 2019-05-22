finale
- Viral"Top Boy" Season 5: Fans React To The Final SeriesAfter five series of gritty and compelling British crime drama, let's see what fans had to say about not just the ending, but the entire show.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TV"The Idol" Episode 5 Recap: The Finale"The Idol" wrapped up its first season on Sunday, and we are here with the recap.By Alexander Cole
- TV"Power Book II: Ghost" Wraps Up Season 3, Twitter ReactsThe show's explosive season finale already has fans begging for Season 4 less than 24 hours after its release.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVBad Bunny Will Appear On "Carpool Karaoke" Ahead Of "The Late Late Show" FinaleThe Latin rapper will join James Corden to sing "Tití Me Preguntó" on his beloved show.By Evelyn Meyer
- NewsChris Rock Highlights How Crazy 2020 Was On "Saturday Night Live" FinaleIt was a wild ride. By Karlton Jahmal
- TV"Walking Dead" Finale Reveals Final Season Will Debut In August With New TeaserThe zombie show will finally come to a close. By Karlton Jahmal
- TVCharlamagne Tha God Reflects On Lil Dicky's "Dave" FinaleFollowing an appearance on Lil Dicky's "Dave" season finale, Charlamagne Tha God offers his two cents about the series. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureChrissy Teigen Is "Really F*cking Mad" At John Legend For This ReasonChrissy was BIG mad. By Chantilly Post
- TV"Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Video Release Has Insight Into The FinaleGOT fans get ready...winter is actually coming.By Arielle London
- TV"Game Of Thrones" Mysterious Tweet Gets Conflicting Reactions From FansBut what does it MEAN?By Lynn S.
- TV"Game Of Thrones" Actor Confirms An Alternative Ending ExistsPerhaps it'll be on the special features.By Mitch Findlay
- TVGeorge R.R. Martin Claims "Game Of Thrones" Finale Was "Freeing"Now Martin can focus on his books. By Karlton Jahmal
- TV"Game Of Thrones" Cast Responds To Finale Backlash At San Diego Comic ConThe cast re-unites as Comic ConBy Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentT.I. & Tiny: Friends And Family Hustle Finale Pt 2: Tiny Returns To The Stage"T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle" finale brings a big concert for Tiny, a lake-house redux, and paintball therapy. By E Gadsby
- EntertainmentJordyn Woods Announces Partnership With Boohoo Following “KUWTK” FinaleJordyn's new line drops tomorrow. By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentMaisie Williams Reflects On Her One "Game Of Thrones" RegretMaisie Williams takes a moment to reflect on Arya's iconic list. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsAaron Rodgers Roasts The "Game Of Thrones" Finale In Epic RantBeware as spoilers lie ahead.By Alexander Cole